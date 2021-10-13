OnePlus 9RT Comes with a New SoC and Better Cameras for Under $600

Although OnePlus cleared out that there will not be any T-series phone this year, that only applied to the OnePlus 9T. Instead, the company has decided to launch the OnePlus 9RT, which seemingly is a follow-up to the OnePlus 9R released earlier this year.

The most significant upgrade that you are getting here is the Snapdragon 888 chipset. You are also getting access to 8/12GB RAM, as well as a choice between 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

You are also getting a 6.62-inch 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ screen. There is also a 600Hz response rate panel and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W charging. The phone sadly lacks wireless charging.

We are also getting access to a better camera sensor on the OnePlus 9RT. You are getting a 50-megapixel 1-micron pixel sensor. This should improve low-light photography in practice. REst of the camera system consists of a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, you are getting access to a 16-megapixel punch-hole cutout.

You should expect Color OS 12 on this as the phone is currently only available in China, but you should get Oxygen OS if the phone decides to go global. Other specs include video upscaling tech, two ambient light sensors, an under-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and WiFi 6.

OnePlus 9RT will be available in China for now and will start at 3,299 yuan (~$512) for the 8/128GB model and 3,499 yuan (~$543) for the 8/256GB model. If you want to get a spec bump, you are expected to pay 3,799 (~590)

At the moment, OnePlus has not revealed if the phones will be launching globally, but if they do, these phones will be competitively priced and compete with some of the best Android phones already available in the market.