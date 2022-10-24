Menu
OnePlus Nord N300 Goes Official, Starting at Just $228

Furqan Shahid
Oct 24, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
OnePlus Nord N300 Goes Official, Starting at Just $228

It is that time of the year when we are finally looking at a new OnePlus Nord device. I am talking about the OnePlus Nord N300, a device that was teased about a week ago and it is now finally official with some decent specs, a rather affordable price tag, and some questionable decisions.

The OnePlus Nord N300 brings a sleek and modern design and is running the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor that is coupled with 4 gigs of RAM. The shocker, however, is that the phone only comes with 64 gigs of internal storage but can be expanded up to 1TB.

OnePlus Nord N300 Makes it to the Market as One of the Cheapest Android Phones

The OnePlus Nord N300 also comes with a 6.56-inch of 90Hz HD+ display with 33W SuperVOOC faster charging.

Optically, you are looking at a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. The camera will be using Nightscape mode and electronic image stabilization to allow for amazing image quality in all scenarios. The phone is also packing a 5,000 mAh battery, giving us a hint that the battery life is going to be amazing. Last but not the least, the OnePlus Nord N300 also brings support for 5G connectivity.

Here's a statement from Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus North America

This device showcases our commitment to empowering our community with devices that offer incredible utility – all at an affordable price point. These days, consumers are focused on what brings them the best value, and delivering on that is incredibly important for OnePlus.

For those interested, the new OnePlus phone could be yours for a $228 starting point. The phone is going to be available from U.S. cellular networks like T-Mobile and Metro starting November 3rd.

