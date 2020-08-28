OnePlus Clover Could be the Next Affordable OnePlus Device

The OnePlus Nord certainly kicked off a series of affordable smartphones from OnePlus and we were also told that it will not be the only affordable entry by OnePlus. Seems to us that OnePlus is eager as apparently, an even more affordable budget smartphone by OnePlus is in the works and it is codenamed OnePlus Clover.

OnePlus Clover Will be the $200 Smartphone Users Are Waiting For

As per the recent report by AndroidCentral, the company is working on an entry-level smartphone that is going to be powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset and the phone is closing its launch as well. The source also talks about how it will be launched globally.

As per the specs revealed by the source, the OnePlus Clover is going to bring a Snapdragon 460 chipset, that will also have 4 gigs of RAM, 64 gigs of expandable storage. The screen will be a 6.52" HD+ display. On the rear, you will have a triple camera setup with the main camera being 13-megapixel and two additional 2-megapixel lenses, along with a rear fingerprint sensor, as well.

The phone will support the usual slew of connectivity options such as 4G and all the other goodies. Powering it all will be a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and yes, OnePlus Clover will ship with the much-revered headphone jack.

As far as the pricing and availability is concerned, we heard that the OnePlus Clover is currently being worked on and will be launched globally at the end of this year, and will be priced around $200, which, in all honesty, seems like a great price for a budget smartphone for those who don't really want a lot of specs, to begin with.

OnePlus Clover definitely seems like an interesting option considering how the company is trying to bridge the gap from having the highest-end devices to mid-tier OnePlus Nord and a more affordable Clover device, as well. We are certainly looking forward to seeing what they have in stores for us.