OnePlus CEO Teases OnePlus 8 Series Design, New Glacial Green Color Finish, More

The OnePlus 8 series smartphones are less than a week away from being announced and the company CEO has teased the design of flagship in a detailed blog post. Take note that past leaks and renders had a lot to show and the OnePlus 8 has a pretty solid image as of now. However, having the design teased by Pete Lau himself is all the confirmation we need on how the device will look like.

OnePlus 8 Series Teased By Pete Lau, New Glacial Green Color Looks Amazing

The company CEO shared the thought process behind the design of the OnePlus 8 series. In addition, the new Glacial Green color is also shown, which to my liking looks stunning. Lau confirmed that the company is using the fifth-generation matte frosted glass on the back of the handset that has a refined gradient look and feel. Henceforth, the soft finish will also be retained that we're all familiar with.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Leak Again, New Colors, Specifications and More Information Revealed

In his blog post, Pete Lau emphasized that the company experimented with over 100 colors and combination of textures to find the perfect blend for the back panel. In addition, the Glacial Green color is said to “invoke fresh, environmentally friendly, natural, and youthful feelings”. Check out the teaser video below for a more clear look at the OnePlus 8 and how the Glacial Green color looks like.

Lastly, the curved 3D glass is designed in a way that would bolster better grip. More importantly, Lau stated that we will adhere to a thinner and lighter smartphone this time around. OnePlus 8 series is set to be unveiled on April 14 and we can't wait anymore for the device to hit the shelves.

Previously, Pete Lau also confirmed some of the major specifications to be part of the OnePlus 8. Check out our coverage on the device if you haven't already. The device is also said to be IP68 certified as per the latest leaks. Share your views with us in the comments.