OnePlus Buds 2 Pro are Here with Dynaudio Tuning, Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio, Multipoint Support and More

OnePlus 11 is not the only thing the company launched today, as we now have our hands on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. These true-wireless earbuds come in a matching color scheme akin to the phone and is an upgrade over the previous generation but let's see what's new on the table.

The OnePlus Buds 2 Pro brings something called Dynaudio tuning; the company claims that these will offer a better listening experience.

The OnePlus Buds 2 Pro are set to deliver a better overall audio quality with a familiar but safe design

Taking these apart, we find an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter which should deliver better audio overall. The company calls these drivers "MelodyBoost" and claims they will provide a rich bass without making it overbearing. In simpler words, you can enjoy all the frequencies in a track without one overpowering the other.

The OnePlus Buds 2 Pro's design remains unchanged; the earbuds still have a stem-like design. Thankfully, the same is not the case with the construction. OnePlus has decided to go with a crystal polymer diaphragm for each subwoofer dome, and there is also a separate dome and edge design.

According to the company, the reason for this is that the audio performance will be better, especially on the lower and mid-side. If you know how acoustics work, this sounds like an exemplary implementation, but we can't give you a proper answer until these are tested.

Lastly, the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro has a silicon edge within the woofer for a better low-frequency response. The earbuds will have your standard set of equalizers to tune the audio even further.

Thethe new earbuds will be available in green and black. Sadly, the pricing and release date is still not evident, but at the time of writing, these are only meant for China, with a global release happening next month.