OnePlus 9R Seems to Be the More Affordable OnePlus 9 Coming This Year

OnePlus will be launching three devices this year, and we know about the standard OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. However, there is also a lesser-known device that was previously called the OnePlus 9E or OnePlus Lite. Still, the latest tip suggests that OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 9R, which will be the most affordable out of the three devices. Reminds me of the iPhone XR.

The OnePlus 9R is Going to be the Cheapest Device in the Portfolio.

There is zero information available on the device aside from a string of code that references the device. Still, considering where it is coming from, credibility is not something that can be doubted.

The leak is coming from Evan Blass (@evleaks), who shared a screenshot on his Voice channel. The screenshot shows a string of code that refers to the OnePlus 9R, and well, that is enough to go by and to be honest, that is the only information that we have at the time of writing.

Again, there is no information that is available on this device. Still, if we are to speculate, we could look for a plastic build and a flat display in the OnePlus 9R, along with a fewer camera on the back because it makes very little sense for the company to ship the phone with anything other than the Snapdragon 888.

We already know that the OnePlus 9 Pro will be the top player in the lineup as it will ship with Hasselblad branded cameras. We also know that both phones are shipping with chargers, along with 4,500 mAh batteries.

As far as other information is concerned, we are not sure what we are going to get, and at this point, the OnePlus 9R is a complete mystery. Still, if everything goes according to the plan, we should be seeing more information on the device in the coming days.