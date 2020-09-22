We all are aware of the fact that the OnePlus 8T is launching next month and we have also seen how the device is going to look like. But so far, we have not heard any official word on how much the device is going to cost. Well, that changes today as the OnePlus 8T has been listed and the price is actually surprising.

The Base Model of OnePlus 8T is Going to Cost €599 and €693 for the More Premium One

Now the phone was listed on Amazon.de and was quickly taken down afterwards. However, Ishan Agarwal managed to grab a screenshot and that shows us a lot about what the device is going to cost, in the first place. For starters, the OnePlus 8T will come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, an 8/128 gigs variant as well as a 12/256 gigs variant. The former is going to cost €599, which will make it cheaper than the predecessor, as well. You can look at the screenshot for the bigger variant below.

The phone is launching with support for 5G thanks to the Snapdragon 865 under the hood, you are also getting a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, OnePlus 8T will have a 32-megapixel shooter, and the phone is going to boot Android 11 that is based on OxygenOS11.

Powering the device will be a 4,500 mAh battery, and yes, there will be an under-display optical fingerprint reader as well.

Overall, the OnePlus 8T does look like a compelling option for a lot of people. Howver, the smarpthone cycle for 2020 is coming to an end with new phones coming as early as the first quarter of 2021. So, I cannot say how well the phone is going to fit. Still, there is no denying that the popularity is there, and the device is definitely going to be better than the predecessor.