OnePlus' grand OnePlus 8 reveal is now effectively ruined, thanks to a leak that tells us about the company's 2020 offerings, three of them at least. The leak comes via the Spanish news outlet ProAndroid. Much like Samsung, OnePlus will also be taking a three-device approach this time around. Let's take a look at what OnePlus has in store for us.

OnePlus to release three phones in the first half of 2020

As the name suggests, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the true flagship of the three. The OnePlus 8 will be the 'middle of the pack' device while the OnePlus 8 Lite will be the entry-level offering. Unlike Samsung's Galaxy S20 series, the differences between the three devices are quite significant. Let's take a look at some of the devices' specs

OnePlus 8 Pro

For starters, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the only device of the three to come with a 120Hz screen. It is a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution. And yes, the phone can run both at the same time. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8 or 12 GB of RAM, depending on the variant. Storage options start at 128 GB and max out at 256 GB. There could very well be a 512 GB storage variant too. A 4,500 mAh battery with support for wired charging at 50W will power the contraption.

Moving on to the cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 60 MP main, 16 MP wide-angle, 13 MP telephoto, and a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. The front-facing camera will be 32 MP. There will likely be both 4G and 5G variants of the phone. The price of the former is expected to be around $800.

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Much like the OnePlus 8 Pro, the device will also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The memory options range between 6 and 12 GB of RAM coupled with either 128 or 256 GB of storage. Instead of a 60 MP sensor, the OnePlus 8 will opt for a 48 MP lens which will be assisted by a 16 MP wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It'll use the same 32 MP front-facing camera, though. The device will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at up to 30W. Its price is expected to be around $549

OnePlus 8 Lite

This is arguably the most interesting device of the lot. Not only will it come at a cheaper price of $499, but it will also be the world's first smartphone to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 1000 SoC. MediaTek has been long shunned by the tech industry for its inferior hardware, but the Dimensity 1000 is slated to be different, based on what we've seen so far. For the screen, you'll get a smaller 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED panel. There are only two memory configurations. Both will come with 8 GB of RAM coupled with either 128 or 256 GB of storage. The rear cameras and battery specs are identical to that of the OnePlus 8. The front-facing camera, however, will employ a 16 MP sensor.

All three devices will run Android 10 customized with OxygenOS 10 out of the box. Rumor has it that all three phones will finally support wireless charging too. As is the case with every 'leak', it's best that we treat these specs with a healthy dose of skepticism. Very little has surfaced about the OnePlus 8 series so far, and these specs could likely be the figment of someone's imagination. What do you think about the OnePlus 8 series? Let us know in the comments below.