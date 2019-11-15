Black Friday promotions are live bringing some blockbuster discounts on a select few products. OnePlus 7T Pro - the very latest flagship smartphone from the company - is also getting over $200 off its original price.

The product officially sells for £699 (~ $899) in the United Kingdom (no availability of the Pro variant in the US) but the latest OnePlus 7T discount code brings the price down to just $675.99 for the first few pieces.

Get OnePlus 7T Pro (8 + 256GB) for $675.99 with code GBBGOP7TP

Featuring a super crisp screen, OnePlus 7T Pro has received some amazing reviews from the entire industry. The Guardian called it the "best kind of deja vu" while the Tom's Guide said it's the "flagship phone value of the year"! As for us, we have been fans of OnePlus products for several years now. High end specs, smooth and secure software, amazing camera - what else do you need!

Head over to this link.

Click on Add to Cart.

Go to the Cart and hit Proceed to Check out.

Enter code GBBGOP7TP to bring the price down (you'll need to be signed in).

OnePlus 7T Pro specs

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus 2.96GHz Octa Core

GPU: Adreno 640

6.67 inch, 516 PPI, 2k + 3120 x 1440 (Capacitive, Corning Gorilla Glass, Multi-Touch)

RAM: 8GB RAM | ROM: 256GB

OS: OxygenOS 10

Service Provider: Unlocked

SIM Card: Dual Nano SIM

Network type: CDMA, FDD-LTE, GSM, TD-SCDMA, TDD-LTE, UMTS

Back-camera: 48.0MP + 8.0MP + 16.0MP | Main Sensor: Sony IMX586 Megapixels: 48 Pixel Size: 0.8 μm / 48M; 1.6 μm (4 in 1) / 12M Lens. Quantity: 7P. OIS: Yes. EIS: Yes. Aperture: f / 1.6. Telephoto Lens Megapixels: 8 Pixel. Size : 1.0μm Aperture: f / 2.4. Ultra Wide Angle Lens Megapixels: 16. Aperture: f / 2.2. Field of View: 117 °. Flash Dual LED Flash Optical Zoom 3x. Autofocus Multi Autofocus (PDAF + LAF + CAF). Video 4K video at 30/60 fps. Super Slow Motion: 720P video at 480 fps, 720P video at 960 fps, 1080P video at 240 fps. Time-Lapse Video Editor Features UltraShot, Nightscape, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image

Camera type: Triple Rear Caremas and One Front Camera Flashlight: Yes

Front camera: 16.0MP Front Camera Sensor: Sony IMX471. Megapixels: 16 Pixel. Size: 1.0 μm. EIS: Yes. Autofocus: Fixed Focus. Aperture: f / 2.0. Video 1080P video at 30fps. Time-Lapse Features Face Unlock, HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching

Google Play Store: Yes

I/O Interface: 2 x Nano SIM Slot, Type-C, Type-C Audio Out Port

Sensor: Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Camera laser focus sensor, E-Compass, Face recognition, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope,NFC

Battery Capacity (mAh): 4085mAh / Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V / 6A)

Package Contents: Cell Phone, Charger, Logo Sticker, Screen Protector, SIM Needle, USB Cable, User Manual, Protective Cover

