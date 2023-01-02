OnePlus 11 Breaks Cover in Real Life Photos

OnePlus 11 should be launching in China later this month, followed by a global launch slated for next month. As is the tradition with the company, there is nothing about the phone that we don't know--when it comes to leaked devices, OnePlus phones are usually on the top, and the same is the case with the upcoming flagship.

OnePlus 11 in green finally breaks cover as we head closer to the official launch

Today, someone decided to take some real-world photos of the OnePlus 11 in green and decided to upload them on the internet. Giving us the first real-world pictures of the upcoming smartphone and honestly, aside from the unsightly camera island, I like the green color of the phone.

You can have a look at the pictures below.

2 of 9

Now, if you haven't guessed it already, this OnePlus 11 variant happens to be the Chinese offering since it is running ColorOS 13, but don't worry, international versions will be running OxygenOS 13. So, you are good to go.

Aside from that, you can see the Hasselblad branding on the massive circular camera island. The phone is going to have super-fast storage, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the latest and greatest in terms of hardware. The OnePlus 11 will also launch in black with a sandstone finish for those interested.

For those wondering about the OnePlus 11 Pro, at the time of writing, we are not sure if that is happening or whether the phone exists in the first place. So far, it does seem like the company only has one phone to offer. We will, of course, keep you updated as we head toward the official launch.

What do you think about the OnePlus 11? Let us know in the comments below.