Galaxy S22 Series is Now Getting Stable Android 13 Update

Furqan Shahid
Oct 24, 2022, 04:30 AM EDT
The wait is finally over as Samsung has decided to publically release the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to Galaxy S22 users. The South Korean firm has started rolling the update to the Galaxy S22 Exynos variant, and our sources claim that the update for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 update should not be that far.

Samsung Officially Pushes Out Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update on Galaxy S22 Exynos Variants

This is impressive considering how it has only been a little over 2 months since Android 13 was officially unveiled. For those who are still running the beta version, Samsung is going to go ahead and push a small update that will move their devices to the final One UI 5.0 version.

However, for those who are still using Android 12, the Galaxy S22 series will have to download a couple of gigabytes of software over the air, and you will be good to go.

The new Android 13 update for the Galaxy S22 comes with the firmware version 90xBXXU2BVJA, and is now rolling out in Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Other European countries should be getting the update as soon as later this week.

The update can be downloaded by heading over to Settings > Software update and then tapping Download and install. If you want to do the update manually, we will have guides for you covering both Exynos and Snapdragon variants as soon as the firmware files go live.

The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update brings a number of new additions including better overall system theming, new permissions, and improved security, along with a lot of new customization options with the system.

The Galaxy S22 series getting the update quickly goes to show that Samsung is committed to delivering the best experience to its users. We will keep you posted as the update starts hitting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variants, as well.

