One Piece Odyssey New Screenshots Showcase Characters, Locations, Puzzles and More

New One Piece Odyssey screenshots have emerged online today, thanks to a new official website update.

The new screenshots, which can be found below, provide a new look at Monkey D. Luffy and the other Straw Hats, locations, monsters, puzzles, and more.

One Piece Odyssey has been announced for PC and consoles last month. The game will be a turn-based role-playing game featuring new characters designed by Eiichiro Oda himself and a soundtrack composed by Motoi Sakuraba.

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is an RPG project filled with the unique elements of adventure from ONE PIECE that has been highly desired by fans. This project has been in the works for many years so that fans can truly touch the world of ONE PIECE and now is ready to be unveiled! Join this brand-new RPG featuring new character and monster designs produced by Eiichiro Oda, the author of ONE PIECE. The game is also complemented by the beautiful music of Motoi Sakuraba, a composer well known for his various contributions to video games such as the Dark Souls and Tales of series. A broken Thousand Sunny… Scattered crew members… Luffy’s missing straw hat… During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew set outs on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals.

One Piece Odyssey launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S sometime this year.