One Piece Odyssey Announced for PC and Consoles; To Release in 2022

One Piece Odyssey, a new role-playing game based on the manga series created by Eiichiro Oda, has been announced today for PC and consoles.

The new game, which will release sometime this year on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, is being developed by ILCA and it will see the Straw Hats explore a mysterious island following a shipwreck. Series creator Eiichiro Oda himself designed the characters and monsters that will appear in the game, while the soundtrack has been composed by renowned composer Motoi Sakuraba.

You can check out the game's announcement trailer and the first screenshots below.

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is an RPG project filled with the unique elements of adventure from ONE PIECE that has been highly desired by fans. This project has been in the works for many years so that fans can truly touch the world of ONE PIECE and now is ready to be unveiled! Join this brand-new RPG featuring new character and monster designs produced by Eiichiro Oda, the author of ONE PIECE. The game is also complemented by the beautiful music of Motoi Sakuraba, a composer well known for his various contributions to video games such as the Dark Souls and Tales of series. A broken Thousand Sunny… Scattered crew members… Luffy’s missing straw hat… During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew set outs on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!

[ONE PIECE NEWS Part 6] A brand-new console RPG is coming!!

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY has been announced!

One Piece Odyssey launches sometime this year on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.