ONE-NETBOOK reveals new Onemix 4s to offer Intel’s Alder Lake 12th Gen Core processor

ONE-NETBOOK is known for its mini laptops and gaming sub-brand, ONEXPLAYER, which offers premium gaming handhelds. Recently, the company announced that its enterprise notebook series Onemix 4s has officially announced recruiting internal beta testers for their newest laptop.

The ONE-NETBOOK Onemix4S offers a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Alder Lake CPU that is also furnished with a USB 4.0 interface providing connectivity to a Thunderbolt docking station.

Image source: One-Netbook

The Onemix 4S is fashioned with a 10.1-inch Low-Temperature PolySilicon bezel-less screen with a screen resolution of 2560 by 1600 pixels. The LTPS display delivers a quicker and more integrated display than standard LCDs. The LTPS display also supplies improved picture quality for users with its true-to-life display output.

The upcoming Onemix 4S is an upgrade from the original Onemix 4 and maintains the same design as its predecessor. The new mini laptop is lightweight, only weighing around 770 grams. The OneMix 4S will offer support for a 2,048-level pressure stylus (included and designed by One-Netbook for the system).

Image source: One-Netbook

The Intel 12th Gen Core Alder Lake mobile processors offer a hybrid architecture, offering both P and E-cores and designed with the Intel 7 process technology. The current mobile Intel CPUs offer 14 cores, with six Performance-cores and eight Efficiency-cores in its architecture. The load balancing between P and E-cores is handled with Intel's hardware thread scheduler, promoting better performance and heat dissipation than thin, lightweight notebooks.

Not only will the new Onemix 4S offer the same quality and form factor as its predecessor and a newer CPU, but the Thunderbolt 4 connectivity will support 4K displays and various external data components. The Onemix 4S by One-Netbook will also come packed with USB 4.0 ports that will allow for more immersive "creation, gaming, and productivity."

There is no further official information about the new Onemix 4S. Still, the company offers an "official beta internal test campaign" for those interested in priority access to the new mini laptop.

For those interested in signing up for the internal beta for the One-Netbook Onemix 4S internal testing, the company has provided a link to sign up. The company will require specific information, such as name, age, e-mail, and address, but also your current career and experience with beta testing and knowledge of computing to ensure that interested users qualify for the testing.

News Sources: One-Netbook, One-Netbook Onemix 4S Beta Signup