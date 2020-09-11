Ondesoft Spotify Music Converter For Mac And Windows Is Up For A Great Discount Offer – Avail Now

With a premium subscription of Spotify, you can download your music on maximum 5 devices and with a free subscription you can’t download music at all. You can get a good music converter that will solve this problem for you. Wccftech is offering a discount on the Ondesoft Spotify Music Converter for both Mac and Windows. The offers will expire in 4 days, so get your hands on it right away. Enjoy 100% original quality music and save it on any number of devices.

Ondesoft Spotify Music Converter Features

This converter will help you download music irrespective of the type of subscription you have. It is extremely easy to use and has a very user-friendly interface. Here are highlights of what the Ondesoft Spotify Music Converter has in store for you:

Remove DRM from Spotify music

Download Spotify music w/ free or premium subscription

Convert Spotify songs, albums or playlists to MP3, M4A, WAV, FLAC

Play Spotify on any mp3 player

Keep ID tags & metadata information to output DRM-free songs

Customize output audio quality according to your needs

Preserve 100% original Spotify music quality

System Requirements

Mac OS X 10.10 - 10.15

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Important Details

Please note this is for Personal Use

Length of access: lifetime

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Max number of devices: 1

Access options: desktop

Software version: 2.5.6

Updates included

This converter has been reviewed and has been rated very high by customers already. Most online converters ruin music quality but you don’t have to worry about that problem here. It will convert Spotify music to MP3, M4A, WAV or FLAC easily with simple commands and will in no way destroy the quality. So, if you are someone who enjoys music, then this converter is definitely for you.

Original Price Ondesoft Spotify Music Converter:

Windows: $39 I Mac: $39

Wccftech Discount Price Ondesoft Spotify Music Converter:

Windows: $19.99 I Mac: $19.99