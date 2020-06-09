Okami 2 Has High Chances Of Becoming A Reality; Hideki Kamiya Would Have To Direct The Game

Okami 2 is not in develeopment, but a member of the original's development team is confident that it will happen at some point.

Speaking during an interview with IGN Japan, Ikumi Nakamura, who worked on the original Okami as background designer, revealed that a sequel to game is the project she wants to make a reality the most. After quarantine is over, she is planning to pitching the project to Capcom. She also added that she wants Hideki Kamiya to direct the game, as he is the director of the original.

The original Okami already got a sequel in the form of Okamiden, released on Nintendo DS. The game took advantage of the Nintendo DS touch screen in some interesting ways, but it never reached the levels of quality of the original. As such, a true Okami 2 taking advantage of next-gen consoles would definitely be huge.