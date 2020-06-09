Okami 2 Has High Chances Of Becoming A Reality; Hideki Kamiya Would Have To Direct The Game
Okami 2 is not in develeopment, but a member of the original's development team is confident that it will happen at some point.
Speaking during an interview with IGN Japan, Ikumi Nakamura, who worked on the original Okami as background designer, revealed that a sequel to game is the project she wants to make a reality the most. After quarantine is over, she is planning to pitching the project to Capcom. She also added that she wants Hideki Kamiya to direct the game, as he is the director of the original.
Regarding Okami, that’s actually the project she wants to make a reality the most. As long as she goes after it, she has a feeling the chances are pretty high that it might become a reality. After quarantine is over and the world becomes normal again, she is planning to make a visit to Capcom and propose the idea, but for her the most important thing is that if it would happen, she wants Kamiya-san to direct it again.
The original Okami already got a sequel in the form of Okamiden, released on Nintendo DS. The game took advantage of the Nintendo DS touch screen in some interesting ways, but it never reached the levels of quality of the original. As such, a true Okami 2 taking advantage of next-gen consoles would definitely be huge.
- The touch screen and stylus of the Nintendo DS are the ideal tools to simulate Okamiden’s trademark celestial brush. The stylus brushstrokes are pressure sensitive which helps to accurately depict the look and feel of Sumi-e artwork
- Using the in-game Partner System, players can join forces with new characters in the game, each possessing unique abilities that will help Chibiterasu defeat enemies and conquer puzzles
- The beauty of the highly stylized Japanese calligraphy and scroll paintings are depicted in pixel-perfect handheld glory
- Employ brush techniques learned from various celestial deities and Power Slash, Bloom, and battle a diverse lineup of monsters and demons rooted in Japanese folklore
- Draw bridges into existence, transverse canyons, and connect winding paths through space by using the celestial brush and the abilities of Chibiterasu’s partners
