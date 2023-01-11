Get $100 Credit, Risk Free, For The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Samsung has officially announced its Galaxy Unpacked 2023, where it will unveil three new flagships. While customers wait for the company to unveil a bevy of products, it has sweetened the deal for many by offering a ‘no-nonsense,’ risk-free offer that involves getting up to a $100 free credit on its online store if they reserve their next Galaxy smartphone. The process is extremely simple, so let us show you how it works.

By clicking on the link below, you will be taken to Samsung’s official website, where you have to fill in your details, such as your First Name and Last Name. After filling in those, the ‘Reserve now’ button will be highlighted, and Samsung will contact you further through an email confirming your reservation. If you choose to provide your phone number, Samsung will contact you through that medium.

You can get up to $100 free credit by reserving any of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy smartphone

There are three ‘free credit’ options for you. If you choose to reserve the next Galaxy smartphone, which is either the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, or the Galaxy S23 Ultra that will launch in less than three weeks, you will receive $50 in credit. If you reserve the Galaxy Book, you will receive $50, and if you choose to reserve both, you will get the biggest reward, which is $100 in credit.

Of course, this is a limited-time offer, with Samsung providing some crucial details that you should read - ‘1/10 - 2/1 - For a limited time, reserve the upcoming Galaxy phone and/or Galaxy Book on Samsung.com or the Samsung App, and receive a Samsung Credit (“Reservation Gift”).

If early adopters want to make a little effort to reserve their premium Samsung device, they will be rewarded for their troubles. We are confident that more pre-order details will become available during the official unveiling, so we will keep our readers updated on the latest. Until then, you can claim your free credit by clicking on the link below.