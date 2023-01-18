Official Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ Specs are Here for You

Over the past couple of weeks, the Galaxy S23 series has been getting a lot f attention. With the launch less than two weeks away, it is rather apparent that we will see a lot of leaks headed our way, and today's no different as the complete specifications of the base, and variant has leaked online.

The leak comes from ever-so-reliable WinFuture and talks about what the Galaxy S23 and the Plus variant will bring with looking at the specs, one can easily tell that these are iterative upgrades at best.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are iterative upgrades at best

Let's start with the base Galaxy S23. YOu are getting a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with 48-120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The phone is just 7.6mm thin. On the front, you get a 12-megapixel selfie camera capable of 4K/60FPS recording. On the back, you get a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

So what about the Galaxy S23+? Well, the plus variant will only offer a larger 6.6-inch screen with a larger 4,700 mAh battery compared to the 3,900 mAh battery on the younger sibling. Another difference is in the charging speeds, where the plus variant supports faster 45W fast wired charging instead of 25W on the base variant.

You are also getting Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the base variant will have 8 gigs of RAM and a choice of 128 or 256 gigs of storage. The plus variant will go as high as 512 gigs in terms of storage.

The Galaxy S23 and the plus variant will be available in Black, Cotton, Green, and Purple. Sadly, at the time of writing, we have no word on pricing but in the coming days, you will have some understanding of what the pricing is going to be like, along with more information on the big, bad Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Here's a complete spec sheet.

Model Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23+ Software Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.1 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Screen 6.1 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 48 - 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 425 ppi 6.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 48 - 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 393 ppi R.A.M. 8GB Storage 128/256GB 256/512GB Main Camera Triple camera: 50 MP (main camera, 85°, f/1.8, 23mm, OIS, Dual Pixel); 12 MP (ultra wide-angle lens, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm); 10 MP (telephoto, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 3x optical zoom) Front Camera 12MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, HDR10+) Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, UWB (UWB Plus only) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi 6e Cellular 2G (GPRS/EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G Satellites GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Colors Black, Cotton, Green, Purple Dimensions 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm 157.8x76.2x7.6mm Weight 167 grams 195 grams Misc. Waterproof according to IP68, dual SIM (2x Nano + E-SIM), GPS, face recognition, 2 speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, child mode, data security: KNOX, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN Battery 3900 mAh, 25 watts fast charging, 10 watts wireless 4700 mAh, 45 watts fast charging, 10 watts wireless Release Date from 01/02/2023