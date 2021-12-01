Official Galaxy S21 FE Renders Show Off Fun Colors

If there is ever an award for the most leaked smartphone, it will most likely be going to the Galaxy S21 FE as the phone has leaked more times than we can count and that is not all, we have also heard rumors about the phone being canceled but the word so far is that the device is happening. If you want to know all about the device, you can just head over here and get your fix as today's post once again looks at some high-res renders of the device.

Galaxy S21 FE Leaks for the Umpteenth Time and I'm Still Not Convinced

The leak is coming from Roland Quandt, as he's published these high-resolution images of the Galaxy S21 FE, showing the phone in all the alleged color variants. You can look at the phone in green, pink, white, and black variants from front and rear. Samsung might end up launching the device in more colors. You can check the renders below.

At this point, nothing really is a surprise, but for those wondering, you are getting a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, there is also going to be FHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. You will most likely get Android 12-based One UI 4.0 out of the box, and a combination of Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100. There is also going to be up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Galaxy S21 FE will have a 32-megapixel front camera and a 12+12+8-megapixel rear-facing setup (however, this could be incorrect) rest of the features include 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type C port, 4,500 mAh battery and IP68 rating, as well.

Even after numerous leaks, I am still a strong proponent of the fact that the Galaxy S21 FE should be canceled because releasing this phone just a month before the Galaxy S22 series is a bad move, to say the least. Let us know what you think of the upcoming "budget flagship."