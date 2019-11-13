Get A Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable For Under $10 With Wccftech Deals – Limited Time Discount

We are nothing without our devices and our devices are completely useless without charging cables. The technology world has brought to us amazing lightning cables that make the charging time so much shorter and what more do we need? If you are looking for an iPhone lightning cable, then you have come to the right place. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable. Avail the offer right away as it will expire in a few days.

Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable features

This cable is a work of art. It is made with premium materials and has an original 8 Pin connector. This cable will sync your device will charge it at optimum speeds. It has great tensile strength as it has a Kevlar fiber core, nylon-braiding and precision laser welding. So no matter how many times you twist it or pull it, you can be assured that it won’t give away so easily. Here are highlights of what the Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable deal has to offer to anyone looking to invest in a good quality charging cable for their iPhone:

Specs

Color: space gray

Finish: nylon braided

Materials: aluminum

Length: 3.3ft

Weight: 1.44 oz

Fast charging & syncing

Ultra-durable

Unparalleled 12000+ bend lifespan

Super fit

Certified safe: MFi, UL-FCC-CE

Manufacturer's 3-year warranty

Compatibility

iPhone Xs / Xs Max / XR

iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / X / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6S / 6S plus / 6 / 6 Plus / 5S / 5C / 5

iPad 9.7-inch 2018

iPad 9.7-inch 2017

iPad Air 2

iPad Air / iPad 5

iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 3 /mini 4

iPad (4th generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch / 12.9-inch / 9.7-inch

iPod touch (5th and 6th generation)

iPod nano (7th generation)

Includes

Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable (3.3ft/ Space Gray)

Original Price Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable: $15.99

Wccftech Discount Price: $9.99

Use code BFSAVE15 to get a further 15% discount.