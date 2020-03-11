NVIDIA’s GTC 2020 Digital Keynote Has Been Canceled in Favor of News Releases and an Investor Call

NVIDIA's GTC 2020 keynote received another blow. Originally scheduled to be delivered (for the 11th consecutive year) on March 22-26 at the San Jose Convention Center, with a crowd of up to ten thousand participants, the GTC 2020 keynote was moved to an online-only event earlier this month as coronavirus concerns started to mount even in the United States.

Yesterday, though, NVIDIA announced that 'continuing public health uncertainties would challenge its ability to produce and deliver a digital keynote'. As such, the company will stick to news releases expected to hit on Tuesday, March 24th, and followed by an investor call with NVIDIA founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang. This call will begin at 8 AM Pacific time and will be accessible at investor.nvidia.com .

NVIDIA Ampere GA100 GPU Rumored Specifications Detailed – 8192 CUDA Cores, Up To 48 GB HBM2e Memory, Up To 2.2 GHz Clocks & 300W TDP

Other components of GTC Digital will still take place, including live webinars, recorded talks and panels, research posters, trainings, and Connect with Experts sessions available starting Wednesday, March 25. More details will be provided in the coming days.

We don't know yet what kind of announcements were in the cards from NVIDIA at GTC 2020. Usually, it's not where new graphics cards for consumers are revealed, as GTC is rather focused on deep learning and other AI-related news.

However, recent rumors pointed to an imminent reveal of NVIDIA's next-generation architecture, Ampere. Usual leaker _Rogame spotted two unknown NVIDIA GPUs featuring up to 40% higher performance when compared to the RTX Titan, thanks to the high core counts (7552 CUDA cores and 6912 CUDA cores, respectively). The performance of these two cards was estimated to be 16.7 and 13.9 TFLOPS, respectively.

These may not even be the gaming variants, which will likely be clocked higher. Ampere is expected to be NVIDIA's first architecture to use the 7nm manufacturing process (by Samsung), leading to reports of 50% higher performance and doubled efficiency compared to the Turing architecture.

To learn if that's indeed what NVIDIA had in store for the now-canceled GTC 2020 keynote, tune in on Wccftech come Tuesday, March 24th to learn everything about the announcements.