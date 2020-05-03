  ⋮    ⋮  

NVIDIA’s Ampere GPUs Based on TSMC’s 7nm Node, Next-Gen Hopper GPUs Based on Samsung’s 5nm EUV Process, Alleges Rumor – Mass Production Begins This Quarter

By
33 mins ago
Submit

In a new report, ChinaTimes has reported that NVIDIA's Ampere GPUs are indeed going to utilize TSMC's 7nm process node technology whereas the next-generation Hopper GPU family would be based on the Samsung 5nm EUV process node.

NVIDIA's Ampere Fabricated on TSMC's 7nm Process, Next-Gen Hopper GPUs on Samsung's 5nm EUV Node, Alleges Rumor

NVIDIA will be publishing a pre-recorded version of its GTC 2020 'Get Amped' keynote featuring Jensen Huang, the company's CEO, who will be presenting new innovations, announcements, and technologies. The core segment of the online keynote will focus on the Ampere GPU which will be unveiled along with technical information such as specifications and products that it would be featured inside.

XMG Ultra 17 Premium Notebook With Intel’s 10th Gen Desktop CPUs & Z490 PCH Announced – Up To RTX 2080 SUPER & 17″ 240 Hz Displays But More Expensive Than AMD Ryzen Options

According to ChinaTimes, NVIDIA has been confirmed as one of the biggest customers of TSMC's 7nm process node. This seems to indicate that NVIDIA's Ampere GPUs, at least for the HPC & the data center segment, will be based on TSMC's advanced chip manufacturing process. As soon as the news came out, Samsung released a statement in its Q1 earnings report, confirming that it will begin production of its 5nm (5LPE) EUV process in Q2 2020.

NVIDIA Ampere TSMC 7nm, NVIDIA Hopper Samsung 5nm EUV GPUs Rumor

Samsung has already reportedly received orders for processors, graphics cards and various other products to utilize its 5nm process node. According to the report, most of these products are going to be utilized in consumer applications. Based on internal roadmaps, AMD is not expected to use Samsung foundries for its next-generation processors or graphics cards but it is very likely that the next-generation Hopper GPUs from NVIDIA will utilize Samsung's 5nm EUV node which would be replacing Ampere GPUs.

NVIDIA Tesla Graphics Cards Comparison

Tesla Graphics Card NameNVIDIA Tesla M2090NVIDIA Tesla K40NVIDIA Telsa K80NVIDIA Tesla P100NVIDIA Tesla V100NVIDIA Tesla Next-Gen #1NVIDIA Tesla Next-Gen #2NVIDIA Tesla Next-Gen #3
GPU ArchitectureFermiKeplerMaxwellPascalVoltaAmpere?Ampere?Ampere?
GPU Process40nm28nm28nm16nm12nm7nm?7nm?7nm?
GPU NameGF110GK110GK210 x 2GP100GV100GA100?GA100?GA100?
Die Size520mm2561mm2561mm2610mm2815mm2TBDTBDTBD
Transistor Count3.00 Billion7.08 Billion7.08 Billion15 Billion21.1 BillionTBDTBDTBD
CUDA Cores512 CCs (16 CUs)2880 CCs (15 CUs)2496 CCs (13 CUs) x 23840 CCs5120 CCs6912 CCs7552 CCs7936 CCs
Core ClockUp To 650 MHzUp To 875 MHzUp To 875 MHzUp To 1480 MHzUp To 1455 MHz1.08 GHz (Preliminary)1.11 GHz (Preliminary)1.11 GHz (Preliminary)
FP32 Compute1.33 TFLOPs4.29 TFLOPs8.74 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs15.0 TFLOPs~15 TFLOPs (Preliminary)~17 TFLOPs (Preliminary)~18 TFLOPs (Preliminary)
FP64 Compute0.66 TFLOPs1.43 TFLOPs2.91 TFLOPs5.30 TFLOPs7.50 TFLOPsTBDTBDTBD
VRAM Size6 GB12 GB12 GB x 216 GB16 GB48 GB24 GB32 GB
VRAM TypeGDDR5GDDR5GDDR5HBM2HBM2HBM2eHBM2eHBM2e
VRAM Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit x 24096-bit4096-bit4096-bit?3072-bit?4096-bit?
VRAM Speed3.7 GHz6 GHz5 GHz737 MHz878 MHz1200 MHz1200 MHz1200 MHz
Memory Bandwidth177.6 GB/s288 GB/s240 GB/s720 GB/s900 GB/s1.2 TB/s?1.2 TB/s?1.2 TB/s?
Maximum TDP250W300W235W300W300WTBDTBDTBD

It will be definitely interesting to see an updated roadmap that clears this up during the GTC 2020 keynote. There also exists an opportunity for NVIDIA to go with Samsung's 5nm for its consumer-based graphics card lineup since mass production is indeed happening this quarter and GeForce cards replacing the Turing lineup could arrive by the end of 2020.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX lineup was also unveiled in late 2018. We have internally confirmed with several sources that NVIDIA's AIB partners are aggressively clearing up their GeForce RTX (Turing GPU) inventories ahead of a big launch of a consumer-based GeForce lineup in Q3 2020. Q3 2020 also makes sense because that is where Computex 2020 has been shifted to but NVIDIA might select another venue to host its GPU (GeForce) announcement.

NVIDIA Preparing RTX 3000 Series Launch In Q3 As AIBs Hurriedly Clear Inventory For AMPERE

With that said, NVIDIA's Ampere GPUs are definitely going to shake things up in the HPC market with several variants already leaked and performance being rated at around 30 TFLOPs (FP32). We will keep you updated as more info comes prior to the 14th of May when NVIDIA will be presenting its next-gen GPU lineup.

What process nodes do you think NVIDIA's Ampere & Hopper GPUs are likely to utilize?
View Results
Submit

Related