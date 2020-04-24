NVIDIA Teases Next Generation Ampere GPU With ‘GET AMPED’ GTC 2020 Announcement

NVIDIA has announced the date for its GTC 2020 online event a few weeks after it was cancelled: May 14, 2020. The company also jibed that the audience should "GET AMPED" which appears to be a nod to the upcoming next generation GPU architecture codenamed: Ampere. The company had obviously been pretty excited about its GTC 2020 conference and had tried its level best to salvage it in any form, first by not cancelling the event, then by turning it into an online only show and finally a presser; but unfortunately for the company none of these had worked out and it was postponed.

The good news it seems is that the delay wasn't a long one and GTC 2020 has been rescheduled to May 14, 2020 - which is just a couple of weeks away. While the company has used the words "Get Amped" in its press release which appears to be an obvious hint to the architecture I would urge some caution where naming is concerned. Until the architecture and GPU are actually revealed, NVIDIA is free to change the naming scheme (in fact they have already done this at 11th hour in the past with the GTX 800 series). That said, it is clear that the company has some big plans for GTC 2020 and this iteration of the event is going to be very exciting.

The company's founder and CEO Jensen has not been on stage and it is well known that the black jacket doning icon will only make an appearance for exciting news. The company's official announcement is as follows and can be found over here:

Get Amped for Latest Platform Breakthroughs in AI, Deep Learning, Autonomous Vehicles, Robotics and Professional Graphics SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 24, 2020 — NVIDIA will release its GTC 2020 keynote address, featuring founder and CEO Jensen Huang, on YouTube on May 14, at 6 a.m. Pacific time. Huang will highlight the company’s latest innovations in AI, high performance computing, data science, autonomous machines, healthcare and graphics during the recorded keynote. Participants will be able to view the keynote on demand at www.youtube.com/nvidia . Originally scheduled for March 23, the GTC 2020 keynote was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. NVIDIA moved the conference online, where the GTC Digital event has attracted more than 45,000 registered attendees who have participated in 300 recorded talks and dozens of instructor-led sessions. Announcements included in the keynote will be posted at nvidianews.nvidia.com .

Even more suprisingly, the event will actually be streamed for free for all fans on Youtube. COVID might have cancelled the actual event but you can bet that this is going to be the largest GTC ever in terms of attendees. With all eyes on NVIDIA and not much happening across the industry, we don't have to wait further before the company (hopefully) announces the next generation of GPUs coming out on the (*fingers crossed*) 7nm process.

This is also not the first time the company has hinted at a massive launch during GTC 2020. In fact, back in February, Jensen stated: ".... Come join me [at GTC]. You won't be disappointed." Considering Jensen isn't one to make false promises, I am fairly certain we will be looking at a litany of launches (paper or otherwise) at the upcoming GTC conference.

Another caveat here though, if the company reveals their Ampere GPU here, in all liklihood this is going to be a server GPU to begin with like always. Historical precedent indicates that this is unlikely to be a gaming reveal - although I would never say never where Jensen is concerned. The hype train has very much arrived at the station. All aboard.