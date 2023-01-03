NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 ‘Ada’ Powers GeForce Now Servers: 5x Faster Than Xbox Series X With RT & DLSS3, $19.99 US Per Month

NVIDIA has announced that its GeForce RTX 4080 'Ada' GPU will now be powering its GeForce Now servers with full Ray Tracing & DLSS 3 support.

NVIDIA Announces GeForce RTX 4080 'Ada' SUPERPOD - Powering GeForce Now With Faster Performance, Lower Latency, All At $19.99 US Per Month

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 'Ada' SUPERPOD servers will be powering the latest iteration of GeForce Now which comes with a brand new 'Ultimate' membership plan. With the power of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, gamers can expect game streaming with low latency while gaining faster performance through the updated Ada architecture.

The GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, based on the Ada GPU architecture, delivers up to 64 TFLOPs of horsepower, allowing for up to 5 times the performance of the current fastest game console, the Microsoft Xbox Series X. Gamers can also enjoy the use of full ray tracing effects with DLSS 3 tech. It is also confirmed that the new GeForce RTX 4080 'GeForce Now' servers will provide a new Reflex mode for competitive gaming that is rated at 240Hz. This delivers almost half end-to-end latency vs the RTX 3080 (120Hz mode).

The new NVIDIA GeForce Now 'Ultimate' membership will be available to all existing RTX 3080 members at a price of just $19.99 US per month. The new plan will be available starting in the first quarter of 2023.