NVIDIA Partners With Foxconn on Autonomous EVs as the GPU Maker’s GeForce Now Game Streaming Service Is About To Go Live For BYD, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, and Polestar Vehicles

NVIDIA has been fairly active at this year’s CES event, which has served as a bulletin board of sorts for the GPU maker to expand its repertoire of automotive partnerships. It is perhaps fitting that NVIDIA’s market capitalization has now exceeded that of Tesla, with the latter continuing to struggle amid a troubling demand deficit for its EVs.

To wit, NVIDIA has now officially partnered with Foxconn – which serves as a critical manufacturing node in the iPhone ecosystem – on developing autonomous driving platforms. As per the details, Foxconn will manufacture Electronic Control Units (ECUs) based on NVIDIA’s DRIVE Orin SoC, a CPU for intelligent vehicles. Electric vehicles that are manufactured by Foxconn will soon feature DRIVE Orin ECUs as well as the DRIVE Hyperion sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

As a refresher, NVIDIA’s DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip can perform up to 254 trillion operations per second and is designed to handle a large number of applications and deep neural networks that run simultaneously in autonomous vehicles. Moreover, the DRIVE Hyperion is a modular development platform for autonomous vehicles. Combined, the two products serve as the brain and central nervous system of autonomous vehicles, allowing the collection and processing of massive amounts of sensor data in real-time.

In another noteworthy development, NVIDIA’s GeForce Now game streaming service will soon be accessible from BYD, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, and Polestar cars. The cloud gaming service will be available to drivers and front-seat passengers while an eligible EV is either parked or charging. If the eligible model features backseat displays, the service will remain accessible even when on the road. NVIDIA’s GeForce Now has a massive library of games, consisting of around 1,500 titles such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Lost Ark, and Destiny 2, etc. The GeForce Now client for vehicles can run on the Android OS or browser-based in-vehicle infotainment systems.