NVIDIA To Host Its Grand GTC 2022 Keynote Featuring CEO, Jensen Huang, on 21st March: Next-Gen Hopper GPUs Likely To Make An Appearance

NVIDIA has announced that the company will be hosting the GTC 2022 keynote featuring CEO, Jensen Huang, in March 2022.

The NVIDIA GTC 2022 Spring keynote will be addressed by CEO, Jensen Huang on 21st March 2022. The opening keynote will be followed by a series of presentations and walkthroughs of several HPC and AI-focused products. The hybrid event will take place starting 21st March and will last till 24th of March.

NVIDIA GTC will be a hybrid event taking place March 21 – 24, 2022. The conference will kick off with Deep Learning Institute (DLI) workshops starting on Sunday, March 20 and a keynote by NVIDIA CEO and Founder Jensen Huang on Monday, March 21 at 9:00 a.m. The rest of the conference will feature a variety of talks, DLI training, panels, and Connect with the Experts sessions. The conference will take place in-person in San Jose, California, as well as online.

The World’s Brightest Minds. One Unique Event. NVIDIA GTC is more than a transformative AI developer conference. It’s a unique community that comes together to decode the world’s biggest problems, unleash the power of AI, and redefine what tomorrow will bring. Together with thousands of developers, researchers, creators, IT decision makers, and business leaders, there’s no challenge we can’t overcome. Look for more information coming soon on speakers, session topics, and the on-site experience.

As with every year's GTC, NVIDIA is expected to unveil a range of products ranging from both hardware to software. The key presentation will be the next-gen HPC GPU lineup, codenamed Hopper or GH100, which will power the next generation accelerators powering the latest and greatest supercomputers and data centers.

Currently, the NVIDIA roadmap positions Hopper GPU as a 2022 product which means it would launch at least two years after Ampere. It is likely that NVIDIA will announce the GPU around its next GTC event in Q2 2022. Now we are hearing reports that NVIDIA is soon going to tape out its first Hopper GPUs. The chips are rumored to be based on TSMC's 5nm process node and there's still a lot that we don't know about the architecture, unlike Intel and AMD who have their design methodologies exposed through official documents and driver leaks. Once again, the reason for that not happening on NVIDIA's end is simply because the GPU isn't even out yet.

As for what Hopper is going to offer, Jensen Broune followed up on another cryptic tweet a few months ago which was posted by Kopite7kimi (a very reliable leaker). The tweet which was a set of numbers is believed to be the core configuration of the Hopper GPU. The Hopper GPU could be comprised of two GPM (Graphics Processing Modules), each of which could feature 8 GPC (4 x 2) for a total of 144 SM units.

Hopper is supposed to have two of these modules so we are looking at 288 SM units in total. We can't give a rundown on the core count yet since we don't know the number of cores featured in each SMs but if it's going to stick to 64 cores per SM, then we get 18,432 cores which are 2.25x more than the full GA100 GPU configuration. NVIDIA could also leverage more FP64, FP16 & Tensor cores within its Hopper GPU which would drive up performance immensely. And that's going to be a necessity to rival Intel's Ponte Vecchio which is expected to feature 1:1 FP64. The GPU will also be going up against AMD's recently launched Instinct MI200 series accelerators. Also, a research paper that was published recently might have spilled initial details of the Hopper GH100 GPU, more on that here.

Configuration NVIDIA V100 NVIDIA A100 GPU-N SMs 80 108 134 GPU frequency (GHz) 1.4 1.4 1.4 FP32 (TFLOPS) 15.7 19.5 24.2 FP16 (TFLOPS) 125 312 779 L2 cache (MB) 6 40 60 DRAM BW (GB/s) 900 1,555 2,687 DRAM Capacity (GB) 16 40 100

Surely, we are still far from an announcement but it's good to know that the Hopper will be taping out soon and we can start hearing more about it later this year with an official announcement next year.