NVIDIA has finally unveiled a brand new GPU roadmap which confirms that its next-generation successor to the Ampere GPU will arrive next year in 2022. In addition to that, the roadmap also shows what's coming next in regards to future ARM-based CPUs and DPUs.

NVIDIA GPU Roadmap Confirms Ampere Successor Arrives Next Year, Then Its Successor In 2024

During the keynote, NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, unveiled the company's latest roadmap for GPUs, CPUs, and DPUs. Jensen confirmed that his company will be following a 2-year update cycle for all chips which confirms that we are still a year away from the arrival of Ampere's successor. Do note that the roadmap doesn't state which segment these chips are designed for nor does it state their naming scheme.

NVIDIA Atlan SOC Unveiled With Next-Gen ARM Based Grace CPU & Ampere Next GPU Cores

So coming to the details, NVIDIA will be unveiling its Ampere GPU successor, currently codenamed 'Ampere Next' in 2022. It is expected that the new GPU will be codenamed Ada Lovelace since the Grace Hopper codename has already been used by the brand new CPU that the company unveiled today. The roadmap also shows the 'Ampere Next Next' GPU pitted for the 2024 unveiling. It is also likely that these are mainly HPC parts and the consumer parts may get a different launch schedule.

As for CPUs, NVIDIA unveiled Grace today which is its brand new ARM Neoverse based CPU. The CPU is expected to launch in 2023 but its successor, codenamed 'Grace Next' is positioned for a launch in 2025, a year after the successor to Ada Lovelace GPUs.





The roadmap also talks about the Bluefield DPUs. NVIDIA did detail its Bluefield-3 DPU today which is positioned for debut in 2022 & its successor will be arriving in 2024. The Bluefield-3 DPU is going to feature 22 Billion Transistors and will come equipped with 16 ARM A78 cores. it will offer data transfer rates of up to 400 Gbps and deliver up to 1.5 TOPs of performance. Its successor, known as Bluefield-4 will arrive in 2024 and feature 64 billion transistors with 800 Gbps transfer speeds & up to 1000 TOPs of performance.

We will keep you updated when NVIDIA unveils more details regarding its next-generation chip architectures and designs.