Gaming graphics cards, and GPU in general, are short in supply around the globe but NVIDIA is planning to fight it back by increasing the supply of one of its most popular graphics cards, the GeForce GTX 1650. Reports in China through Channel Gate seem to hint that NVIDIA might be increasing the supply of its older Turing-based mainstream cards to tackle shortages in the gaming segment.

It's a hard time for gamers, especially those who sold out their graphics cards to get hands-on new ones. The gaming graphics card market has been plagued with both issues caused by cryptomining and also the inadequate supply of GPUs in general from both AMD and NVIDIA. In multiple reports, it has been stated that the shortages will persist till the end of 2021 which leaves many without a high-end and proper gaming graphics card for the entirety of 2021.

A few months back, NVIDIA decided to increase the supply of its Turing-based GeForce RTX 2060 & the Pascal-based GeForce GTX 1050 series graphics cards to DIY and OEM segments to streamline things in the mainstream segment. Now the company is planning to introduce another one of its popular graphics cards, the Turing-based GeForce GTX 1650, in the retail segment. Technically, the card won't be reintroduced since its production hasn't ended but instead, NVIDIA plans to increase the supply of its card to meet the demand of several mainstream gamers.

The source reports that the supply of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is expected to increase this April and more Turing TU117 GPUs will enter the market by May 2021. The graphics card isn't a beast as it features 896 CUDA cores, up to 1590 MHz clocks, and features 4 GB GDDR6 memory which operates at 12 Gbps across a 128-bit bus interface. The card features a TDP of just 75W & which gives mainstream gamers a very solid reason for purchasing the card.

Currently, the lowest price you can find the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 for $399 USD, and that's a 2.5 times higher price than the MSRP of $149 US which the card was introduced at. Increasing the supply may or may not affect the prices much but over the last couple of months, the GTX 1650 is been getting increased attention from mainstream gamers. The card gained the second-highest graphics card share on the Steam hardware survey and is the 3rd most popular graphics card. The RTX 2060 and GTX 1050/1060 are also in the top five categories which makes sense for NVIDIA to increase their supply.