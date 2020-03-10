NVIDIA Shares Call of Duty: Warzone Game Ready Driver; NVIDIA Highlights Supported

Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play cross-platform standalone Battle Royale spin-off of Modern Warfare, is coming out today on all platforms.

NVIDIA has published an updated Game Ready driver (version 442.59) for its GeForce graphics cards. You may download it now via GeForce Experience or manually via the official website.

Call of Duty: Warzone will support the NVIDIA Highlights feature, which automatically records the best kills and moments performed by the player during matches. To enable Highlights, load GeForce Experience before you boot Call of Duty: Warzone, enter the settings and ensure “In-Game Overlay” is on. Then load Warzone and activate Highlights.

At the end of matches and your session, you can review Highlights, trim and edit, and upload to YouTube and social media. Alternatively, access the GeForce Experience Gallery by pressing Alt+Z at any time.

Below you can find the official system requirements for the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone System Requirements Minimum Recommended Competitive Ultra Experience The Minimum Specs needed to play Warzone The Recommended Specs to run at 60 FPS in most situations with all options set to medium The Competitive Specs to run at a high FPS for use with a high refresh monitor The Ultra Specs to run the game at high FPS in 4K resolution GPU GeForce GTX 670 or 1650 GeForce GTX 970 or 1660 GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER CPU Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X RAM 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB HDD 175GB HD space 175GB HD space 175GB HD space 175GB HD space Network Broadband Broadband Broadband Broadband Sound DirectX-Compatible DirectX-Compatible DirectX-Compatible DirectX-Compatible OS Win 10 64-Bit Win 10 64-Bit Win 10 64-Bit Win 10 64-Bit

The official NVIDIA Game Ready driver notes also mention a couple of open issues for Call of Duty: Warzone, by the way.

Fixed Issues in this Release

[NBA 2K20]: The game crashes with some flashing. [200568482]

[Notebook][VR]: Blue-screen crash occurs when connecting a VR headset to the notebook.

[2879605/2867038] [Windows 7]: Implemented a check in the installer to verify that the Microsoft SHA2 support

patches are installed on the user system. If the patches are not installed, then the driver

installation will not continue. This is to prevent potential issues during or after the driver

install. [200592190].

Windows 7 Issues

[Call of Duty: Warzone]: ShadowPlay and Screenshot capture does not work with Windows 7

(200593494) [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from

DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]

Windows 10 Issues

[Call of Duty: Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks.

[2781776] [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable.

[2810884] [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode

with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and

windowed mode.[200578641] To workaround, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.