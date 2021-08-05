NVIDIA RTX A2000 For Desktop Is A Low Profile Ampere Workstation Graphics Card

After bringing the RTX A2000 to laptops, NVIDIA is going to bring the Ampere graphics card to the desktop segment. Discovered by Videocardz, the NVIDIA RTX A2000 seems to be an entry-tier GPU for desktop workstations.

NVIDIA RTX A2000 Features Ampere In A Small Form Factor Desktop Discrete Graphics Card Solution

The NVIDIA RTX A2000 for laptop features the GA106 GPU so it's expected that the desktop card would also rock a similar configuration but with higher clock speeds and higher memory capacity too. The laptop A4000 and the desktop variant feature completely different specs with the laptop GPU sporting 8 GB GDDR6 memory while the desktop variant features GA106 with 16 GB GDDR6 memory.

If the same is true for the NVIDIA RTX A2000, then we can expect the GPU to be based upon a GA106 SKU with up to 12 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface with or a conservative solution that includes a cut-down 128-bit bus interface with 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM.

In terms of design, which is the most interesting aspect of the graphics card, the NVIDIA RTX A2000 rocks a full cover shroud in a low profile (half-length) and dual-slot form factor. The card even has a small blower type-fan on the shroud and seems to feature a single 6-pin connector to boot. There are four Mini DisplayPorts (1.4) near the rear panel IO shroud which also comes with a small vent to exhaust hot air out. There also seems to be a backplate on the card though detailed pictures are required to confirm that.

The RTX A2000 will compete in the entry-tier workstation market which already consists of several small form factor graphics cards. AMD has a few low-profile options though those come in Polaris flavors only. The more higher-end RDNA variants feature full-length and single-slot designs and are not positioned in the same market as the RTX A2000.

NVIDIA Ampere Workstation Graphics Cards:

Graphics Card NVIDIA RTX A2000 NVIDIA RTX A4000 NVIDIA RTX A5000 NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPU Ampere GA106 GPU? Ampere GA104 GPU Ampere GA102 GPU Ampere GA102 GPU GPU Process Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 276 mm² 392.5 mm² 628mm² 628mm² GPU Cores 3584? 6,144 8,192 10752 Tensor Cores 112? 192 256 336 Boost Clock TBC 1536 MHz 1697 MHz 1455 MHz Single Precision ~11 TFLOPs 19.2 TFLOPs 27.8 TFLOPs 31.2 TFLOPs VRAM 12 GB GDDR6? 16 GB GDDR6 24 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 NVLINK VRAM N/A N/A 48 GB GDDR6 96 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit? 256-bit 384-bit 284-bit Memory Bandwidth 336 GB/s?? 448 GB/s 768 GB/s 768 GB/s TDP 110W? 140W 230W 300W Launch Price TBC TBC TBC $4650 US Launch Date TBC April, 2021 April, 2021 December, 2020

