NVIDIA RTX 6000 48 GB Workstation Graphics Card Available For $7350 US: 18,176 Cores, 300W TBP, 91 TFLOPs Horsepower

Hassan Mujtaba
Copy Shortlink
NVIDIA RTX 6000 48 GB Workstation Graphics Card Available For $7350 US: 18,176 Cores, 300W TBP, 91 TFLOPs Horsepower 1

NVIDIA's flagship workstation graphics card, the RTX 6000, based on the Ada GPU architecture is now available for $7350 US.

NVIDIA's RTX 6000 Is A Workstation Behemoth With 18,176 Cores, 48 GB Memory, 91 TFLOPs Compute Horsepower, and 300W TBP at $7350 US

The NVIDIA RTX 6000 graphics card is aimed at the workstation segment and will utilize the Pro driver suite. It is not intended to be used for gaming though one can still game on it if they want since NVIDIA's drivers are very flexible. One might easily get confused with the naming scheme of the new card but one should remember that the Ampere generation had an 'A' at the beginning of the model name whereas the Ada generation doesn't feature any alphabets in the beginning. The card is simply called the RTX 6000 instead of the RTX A6000 (Last-gen).

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA AD104 ‘Ada’ GPU For GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Card Pictured, 25% Smaller Than GA104
nvidia-rtx-6000-3qtr-top-left
nvidia-rtx-6000-3qtr-left
nvidia-rtx-6000-front
nvidia-rtx-6000-left
2 of 9

The specifications of the NVIDIA RTX 6000 are also better than the GeForce RTX 4090. It has just 2 SMs disabled at 142 which offer up to 18,176 CUDA cores. That's 11% more cores & SMs than the RTX 4090 GPU. But NVIDIA surely has some room left for an even higher-end variant that will use those 2 remaining SM units. The card comes with a similar boost clock of 2.5 GHz and has double the VRAM capacity at 48 GB (EEC) versus the 24 GB featured on the RTX 4090. The card does use slower 20 Gbps GDDR6X memory dies versus the 21 Gbps dies featured on the gaming graphics card.

Architecture NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture
Process Size 4nm NVIDIA Custom Process | TSMC
Die Size 608.4 mm
Transistors 76.3 Billion
CUDA Cores 18176
Tensor Cores 568 Gen-4
RT Cores 142 Gen-3
GPU Memory 48 GB GDDR6 with ECC
Memory Interface 384-bit
Graphics Bus PCI Express Gen 4.0 x16
Display Connectors DP 1.4 (4)
Form Factor 4.4" H x 10.5" L, Dual-Slot
Thermal Solution Active Fansink
AR/MR/VR/XR Capable Yes
NVIDIA 3D Vision and 3D Vision Pro Support via Optional 3-pin mini-DIN
Frame Lock Compatible with NVIDIA Quadro Sync II
Maximum Power Consumption 300 W
Auxiliary Power Connector 1x PCIe CEMS 16-pin
NVENC | NVDEC 3x | 3x + AV1 Encode and Decode

As for performance, the NVIDIA RTX 6000 'Ada' graphics card offers 91.1 TFLOPs of FP32, 210.6 TFLOPs of RT, and 1457 TFLOPs of Tensor core performance. While the RTX 4090 requires 450W TBP, the RTX 6000 is rated at just 300W, making it quite the efficiency powerhouse. But all of that extra prowess and workstation goodness comes at a cost.

nvidia-rtx-6000-ada-graphics-card-_1
nvidia-rtx-6000-ada-graphics-card-_2
2 of 9

NVIDIA's RTX 6000 graphics card is currently listed at ShopBLT in a PNY variant for $7350 US while the CompSource outlet has it listed for $8200 US. That's almost 4.5x more expensive than the RTX 4090 graphics card. That's also around 50-60% more expensive than its predecessor, the A6000 as it was priced around $4500-$5000 US.

NVIDIA Quadro RTX Series Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardQuadro GV100Quadro RTX 5000Quadro RTX 6000Quadro RTX 8000Quadro RTX A4000Quadro RTX A5000Quadro RTX A40Quadro RTX A6000
GPUVolta GPUTuring GPUTuring GPUTuring GPUAmpere GPUAmpere GPUAmpere GPUAmpere GPU
GPU Process12nm12nm12nm12nm8nm8nm8nm8nm
Die Size815mm²545mm²754mm²754mm²392mm²628mm²628mm²628mm²
GPU Cores5120 Cores3072 Cores4608 Cores4608 CoresTBATBA10752 Cores10752 Cores
Tensor Cores640 Cores384 Cores576 Cores576 CoresTBATBA656 Cores656 Cores
Boost Clock1.62 GHz1.81 GHz1.77 GHz1.77 GHzTBATBATBA1.80 GHz
Single Precision16.66 TFLOPs11.2 TFLOPs16.31 TFLOPs16.31 TFLOPsTBATBATBA38.7 TFLOPs
Ray Tracing SpecN/A6 GigaRays/Sec10 GigaRays/Sec10 GigaRays/SecTBATBATBATBA
VRAM32 GB HBM216 GB GDDR624 GB GDDR648 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR624 GB GDDR648 GB GDDR648 GB GDDR6
NVLINK VRAMN/A32 GB With NVLINK48 GB With NVLINK96 GB With NVLINKN/A48 GB With NVLINK96 GB With NVLINK96 GB With NVLINK
Memory Bus4096-bit256-bit384-bit384-bit256-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory Bandwidth870 GB/s448 GB/s672 GB/s672 GB/s512 GB/s768 GB/s696 GB/s768 GB/s
TDP250W~160W~200W~225W~150W~230W300W300W
Launch Price$9000 US$2300 US$6300 US$10000 USTBATBATBA$4650 US
Launch Date2018Q4 2018Q4 2018Q4 2018Q1 2021?Q4 2020?Q4 2020Q4 2020

News Source: Videocardz

Deal of the Day

Further Reading

Comments

 