NVIDIA RTX 6000 48 GB Workstation Graphics Card Available For $7350 US: 18,176 Cores, 300W TBP, 91 TFLOPs Horsepower

NVIDIA's flagship workstation graphics card, the RTX 6000, based on the Ada GPU architecture is now available for $7350 US.

The NVIDIA RTX 6000 graphics card is aimed at the workstation segment and will utilize the Pro driver suite. It is not intended to be used for gaming though one can still game on it if they want since NVIDIA's drivers are very flexible. One might easily get confused with the naming scheme of the new card but one should remember that the Ampere generation had an 'A' at the beginning of the model name whereas the Ada generation doesn't feature any alphabets in the beginning. The card is simply called the RTX 6000 instead of the RTX A6000 (Last-gen).

The specifications of the NVIDIA RTX 6000 are also better than the GeForce RTX 4090. It has just 2 SMs disabled at 142 which offer up to 18,176 CUDA cores. That's 11% more cores & SMs than the RTX 4090 GPU. But NVIDIA surely has some room left for an even higher-end variant that will use those 2 remaining SM units. The card comes with a similar boost clock of 2.5 GHz and has double the VRAM capacity at 48 GB (EEC) versus the 24 GB featured on the RTX 4090. The card does use slower 20 Gbps GDDR6X memory dies versus the 21 Gbps dies featured on the gaming graphics card.

Architecture NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture Process Size 4nm NVIDIA Custom Process | TSMC Die Size 608.4 mm Transistors 76.3 Billion CUDA Cores 18176 Tensor Cores 568 Gen-4 RT Cores 142 Gen-3 GPU Memory 48 GB GDDR6 with ECC Memory Interface 384-bit Graphics Bus PCI Express Gen 4.0 x16 Display Connectors DP 1.4 (4) Form Factor 4.4" H x 10.5" L, Dual-Slot Thermal Solution Active Fansink AR/MR/VR/XR Capable Yes NVIDIA 3D Vision and 3D Vision Pro Support via Optional 3-pin mini-DIN Frame Lock Compatible with NVIDIA Quadro Sync II Maximum Power Consumption 300 W Auxiliary Power Connector 1x PCIe CEMS 16-pin NVENC | NVDEC 3x | 3x + AV1 Encode and Decode

As for performance, the NVIDIA RTX 6000 'Ada' graphics card offers 91.1 TFLOPs of FP32, 210.6 TFLOPs of RT, and 1457 TFLOPs of Tensor core performance. While the RTX 4090 requires 450W TBP, the RTX 6000 is rated at just 300W, making it quite the efficiency powerhouse. But all of that extra prowess and workstation goodness comes at a cost.

NVIDIA's RTX 6000 graphics card is currently listed at ShopBLT in a PNY variant for $7350 US while the CompSource outlet has it listed for $8200 US. That's almost 4.5x more expensive than the RTX 4090 graphics card. That's also around 50-60% more expensive than its predecessor, the A6000 as it was priced around $4500-$5000 US.

NVIDIA Quadro RTX Series Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card Quadro GV100 Quadro RTX 5000 Quadro RTX 6000 Quadro RTX 8000 Quadro RTX A4000 Quadro RTX A5000 Quadro RTX A40 Quadro RTX A6000 GPU Volta GPU Turing GPU Turing GPU Turing GPU Ampere GPU Ampere GPU Ampere GPU Ampere GPU GPU Process 12nm 12nm 12nm 12nm 8nm 8nm 8nm 8nm Die Size 815mm² 545mm² 754mm² 754mm² 392mm² 628mm² 628mm² 628mm² GPU Cores 5120 Cores 3072 Cores 4608 Cores 4608 Cores TBA TBA 10752 Cores 10752 Cores Tensor Cores 640 Cores 384 Cores 576 Cores 576 Cores TBA TBA 656 Cores 656 Cores Boost Clock 1.62 GHz 1.81 GHz 1.77 GHz 1.77 GHz TBA TBA TBA 1.80 GHz Single Precision 16.66 TFLOPs 11.2 TFLOPs 16.31 TFLOPs 16.31 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 38.7 TFLOPs Ray Tracing Spec N/A 6 GigaRays/Sec 10 GigaRays/Sec 10 GigaRays/Sec TBA TBA TBA TBA VRAM 32 GB HBM2 16 GB GDDR6 24 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 24 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 48 GB GDDR6 NVLINK VRAM N/A 32 GB With NVLINK 48 GB With NVLINK 96 GB With NVLINK N/A 48 GB With NVLINK 96 GB With NVLINK 96 GB With NVLINK Memory Bus 4096-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Bandwidth 870 GB/s 448 GB/s 672 GB/s 672 GB/s 512 GB/s 768 GB/s 696 GB/s 768 GB/s TDP 250W ~160W ~200W ~225W ~150W ~230W 300W 300W Launch Price $9000 US $2300 US $6300 US $10000 US TBA TBA TBA $4650 US Launch Date 2018 Q4 2018 Q4 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2021? Q4 2020? Q4 2020 Q4 2020

