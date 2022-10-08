Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Is Allegedly A Dual-Slot Graphics Card With A Bigger & Updated Fan Design

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 8, 2022, 05:30 AM EDT
An alleged picture of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition graphics card has been revealed by Moore's Law is Dead.

NVIDIA Allegedly Going Bigger & Beter With Its New GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition Graphics Card Design

While NVIDIA has introduced its top-end "Ada Lovelace" lineup which includes the GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16 GB & RTX 4080 12 GB, the company didn't reveal anything about its mid-tier offerings such as the RTX 4070 & RTX 4060. It looks like the design may have been finalized now that we are looking at an alleged picture of the Founders Edition cooler that is to be used by the RTX 4070.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 3DMark Benchmark Leaks Out, Up To 62% Faster Than RTX 3080
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 adopts the same updated fan design of the new 40 series Founders Edition cards. (Image Credits: Moore's Law is Dead)

Currently, NVIDIA has introduced two Founders Edition variants. The RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16 GB. The RTX 4080 12 GB won't be getting the Founders Edition treatment and will be an AIB-only design and not just that, the RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 16 GB share the same triple-slot cooler. But for the RTX 4070, NVIDIA may indeed be preparing a new Founders Edition design that is slightly bigger than its RTX 3070 Founders Edition graphics card and also slightly smaller than the RTX 3080 FE.

Visualization of the dimensions of the GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. (Image Credits: Moore's Law is Dead)

The main difference is that while the GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition utilized a front-facing dual fan design, the RTX 4070 would utilize a dual-axial flow-through design like its bigger siblings and as such, there will be a fan on the front and at the bottom of the shroud. The fans also seem to have been updated to the newer design that is featured on the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16 GB FE cards. It will be weird to see the RTX 4070 come in a Founders Edition offering while the RTX 4080 12 GB will not.

We currently don't have any information regarding the specifications of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card but it is likely to utilize the same PCB as the RTX 4080 12 GB since both will be sharing the AD104 GPU. The AD104 GPU for the RTX 4070 will be severely cut-down and it is likely that we get a 160-bit bus for 10 GB or retain the 192-bit bus for 12 GB memory because 128-bit 8 GB on a 70-series card or 6 GB 192-bit just seems way too underwhelming and unattractive. That depends on NVIDIA. The RTX 4070 is expected to be announced early next year.

