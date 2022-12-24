NVIDIA Refreshes GeForce RTX 3050 With GA107 GPU, Lowers Power Consumption By 15W

NVIDIA AIB partners have finally started offering the GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with the GA107 GPU, resulting in 15W less power consumption.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Gets Ampere GA107 GPU, Same Performance At 15W Lower Power

A year ago, NVIDIA introduced the GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card which featured the GA106 GPU for $249 US. The graphics card was meant to offer entry-level RTX performance in a 130W package but it looks like it was originally intended to use the GA107 GPU which at the time was shipping to notebooks and NVIDIA had to reuse GA106 silicon for the time being.

Now a year later, NVIDIA's AIBs are introducing the GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with the GA107 GPU. NVIDIA's GA107 GPU has a smaller core than the GA106, which offers 3840 CUDA cores. There will be no reason to replace the PCB as both versions are identical pin layouts, allowing for both to be compatible.

Image source: Chiphell via IT Home.

MSI has released its new GeForce RTX 3050 VENTUS 2X XS 8G OC, which is expected to offer 2560 CUDA cores. The graphics card will be capable of overclocking, with the boost clock anticipated to be 1807 MHz. Memory speeds are expected to be 14 Gbps and utilize the 8GB GDDR6 memory onboard and a 128-bit memory bus. The total power consumption level will be 115W, 15W less than the GA106 variant.

Display outputs on the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 VENTUS 2X XS 8G OC graphics card will have a single DisplayPort 1.4a port, one HDMI port that is expected to support 4K resolutions at 120 Hz with the 2.1 specifications, and a single DL-DVI-D connector, which is interesting that they are adding an older display connector onto the GPU. DL-DVI-D cables are seen with LCD connections and only provide a digital output.

NVIDIA won't be launching an RTX 4050 any time soon since they are still focused on the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 series for the majority of early 2023. The successor to the RTX 3050 might appear by mid of 2023 but we will have to see so for users who want to wait, the RTX 3050 is a decent entry-level option for now and can be found at decent prices too.

News Source: IT Home