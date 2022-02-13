NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Card With More Efficient GA107 GPU To Feature 115W TBP
NVIDIA's recently launched GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card will soon come in two GPU variants, one featuring a more efficient design.
Currently, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card features the Ampere GA106 GPU core. The GA106-150 SKU features a very cut-down variant of the full GA106 chip and packs 2560 cores & an 8 GB memory running across a 128-bit bus interface. Now the latest report from Igor's Lab talks about a new variant of the card coming soon that will feature the GA107 GPU as was rumored back a few months.
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with the GA106 and GA107 GPU configuration will retain the same specifications as current models and AIBs will have no trouble migrating to the brand new chip as both the GA107 and GA106 GPUs are pin compatible so no new PCBs will be required. However, while the specifications remain the same, there's one fundamental change that can be expected in the new model.
It is stated that the GeForce RTX 3050, particularly the GA107 GPU variant, will feature a TBP of 115 Watts compared to the 130W TBP of the GA106 variant. This is possible thanks to the more efficient architecture design of the GA107 GPU which is mainly aimed at the mobility segment & coming to the desktop segment.
It is also stated that the GA106 GPU should offer better overclocking since its max power limit is rated at around 150W while the GA107 GPU is rated at around 130-140W peak limit though that isn't confirmed yet and NVIDIA may allow AIBs to unlock the GA107 GPU to the same power limit as the GA106 GPU. Do note that the RTX 3050 is also rumored to get a 4 GB model with cut-down specs on the GA107 GPU.
It is also stated that having the graphics card on both GA106 and GA107 GPU SKUs will mean that NVIDIA could offer an increased supply of RTX 3050 mainstream cards to gamers and could also lead to an eventual price drop from its current $400/400 Euro inflated prices. There would be no clear indication as to which graphics card features the GA107 or GA106 GPU unless mentioned by manufacturers on their retail packages.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA102-350?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-220?
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|276mm2
|276mm2 (GA106)
|Transistors
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion (GA106)
|CUDA Cores
|10752
|10496
|10240
|8960
|8704
|6144
|6144
|5888
|4864
|3584
|2560
|TMUs / ROPs
|336 / 112
|328 / 112
|320 / 112
|280 / 104
|272 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|152 / 80
|112 / 64
|80 / 32
|Tensor / RT Cores
|336 / 84
|328 / 82
|320 / 80
|280 / 70
|272 / 68
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|152 / 38
|112 / 28
|80 / 20
|Base Clock
|1560 MHz
|1400 MHz
|1365 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1320 MHz
|1552 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1860 MHz
|1700 MHz
|1665 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1770 MHz
|1730 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1780 MHz
|1777 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|40 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|34 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|22 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|16 TFLOPs
|13 TFLOPs
|9.1 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|74 RFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|67 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|44 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|32 TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|18.2 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|273 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|183 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|192 TOPs
|101 TOPs
|72.8 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|Memory Speed
|21 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|912 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|760 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|608 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|TGP
|450W
|350W
|350W
|350W
|320W
|~300W
|290W
|220W
|175W
|170W
|130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|TBD
|$1499 US
|$1199
|$999 US?
|$699 US
|$599 US?
|$599 US
|$499 US
|$399 US
|$329 US
|$249 US
|Launch (Availability)
|TBD
|24th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|11th January 2022
|17th September 2020
|Q1 2022?
|10th June, 2021
|29th October 2020
|2nd December 2020
|25th February 2021
|27th January 2022