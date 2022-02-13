  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Card With More Efficient GA107 GPU To Feature 115W TBP

By Hassan Mujtaba
First hi-res photos showing the GeForce RTX 3050's GA106-150 GPU Appear Online

NVIDIA's recently launched GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card will soon come in two GPU variants, one featuring a more efficient design.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Card To Feature 115W TBP With More Efficient GA107 GPU

Currently, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card features the Ampere GA106 GPU core. The GA106-150 SKU features a very cut-down variant of the full GA106 chip and packs 2560 cores & an 8 GB memory running across a 128-bit bus interface. Now the latest report from Igor's Lab talks about a new variant of the card coming soon that will feature the GA107 GPU as was rumored back a few months.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition Graphics Card Presumably Based on PG136C PCB

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with the GA106 and GA107 GPU configuration will retain the same specifications as current models and AIBs will have no trouble migrating to the brand new chip as both the GA107 and GA106 GPUs are pin compatible so no new PCBs will be required. However, while the specifications remain the same, there's one fundamental change that can be expected in the new model.

An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 custom model from MSI featuring the Ampere GA106-150 GPU.
It is stated that the GeForce RTX 3050, particularly the GA107 GPU variant, will feature a TBP of 115 Watts compared to the 130W TBP of the GA106 variant. This is possible thanks to the more efficient architecture design of the GA107 GPU which is mainly aimed at the mobility segment & coming to the desktop segment.

It is also stated that the GA106 GPU should offer better overclocking since its max power limit is rated at around 150W while the GA107 GPU is rated at around 130-140W peak limit though that isn't confirmed yet and NVIDIA may allow AIBs to unlock the GA107 GPU to the same power limit as the GA106 GPU. Do note that the RTX 3050 is also rumored to get a 4 GB model with cut-down specs on the GA107 GPU.

It is also stated that having the graphics card on both GA106 and GA107 GPU SKUs will mean that NVIDIA could offer an increased supply of RTX 3050 mainstream cards to gamers and could also lead to an eventual price drop from its current $400/400 Euro inflated prices. There would be no clear indication as to which graphics card features the GA107 or GA106 GPU unless mentioned by manufacturers on their retail packages.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2276mm2276mm2 (GA106)
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion (GA106)
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435842560
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 6480 / 32
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 2880 / 20
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz1552 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz1777 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs18.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs72.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)
Price (MSRP / FE)TBD$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$249 US
Launch (Availability)TBD24th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022
