NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Card With More Efficient GA107 GPU To Feature 115W TBP

NVIDIA's recently launched GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card will soon come in two GPU variants, one featuring a more efficient design.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Card To Feature 115W TBP With More Efficient GA107 GPU

Currently, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card features the Ampere GA106 GPU core. The GA106-150 SKU features a very cut-down variant of the full GA106 chip and packs 2560 cores & an 8 GB memory running across a 128-bit bus interface. Now the latest report from Igor's Lab talks about a new variant of the card coming soon that will feature the GA107 GPU as was rumored back a few months.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition Graphics Card Presumably Based on PG136C PCB

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with the GA106 and GA107 GPU configuration will retain the same specifications as current models and AIBs will have no trouble migrating to the brand new chip as both the GA107 and GA106 GPUs are pin compatible so no new PCBs will be required. However, while the specifications remain the same, there's one fundamental change that can be expected in the new model.

It is stated that the GeForce RTX 3050, particularly the GA107 GPU variant, will feature a TBP of 115 Watts compared to the 130W TBP of the GA106 variant. This is possible thanks to the more efficient architecture design of the GA107 GPU which is mainly aimed at the mobility segment & coming to the desktop segment.

It is also stated that the GA106 GPU should offer better overclocking since its max power limit is rated at around 150W while the GA107 GPU is rated at around 130-140W peak limit though that isn't confirmed yet and NVIDIA may allow AIBs to unlock the GA107 GPU to the same power limit as the GA106 GPU. Do note that the RTX 3050 is also rumored to get a 4 GB model with cut-down specs on the GA107 GPU.

It is also stated that having the graphics card on both GA106 and GA107 GPU SKUs will mean that NVIDIA could offer an increased supply of RTX 3050 mainstream cards to gamers and could also lead to an eventual price drop from its current $400/400 Euro inflated prices. There would be no clear indication as to which graphics card features the GA107 or GA106 GPU unless mentioned by manufacturers on their retail packages.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications