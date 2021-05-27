NVIDIA Reflex Support Already in UE5, DLSS Support Coming Soon

Shortly after the announcement of AMD partnering with Epic on UE5, NVIDIA countered with a similar blog post where we learned that much the same thing happened with the green team while the Unreal Engine 5 was under development.

Nick Penwarden, Vice President of Engineering at Epic Games, stated:

DLSS Coming to No Man’s Sky and VR Titles; Game Ready Driver Optimized for Days Gone Out Now

We’ve utilized RTX GPUs extensively throughout the development of Unreal Engine 5 and all of the respective sample content released today. Thanks to a tight integration with NVIDIA’s tools and technologies our team is able to more easily optimize and stabilize UE5 for everyone.

NVIDIA also went on to say it's working to enable a broad range of its technologies in the UE5, starting with Reflex, the latency lowering tech that is already available to anyone who's already diving into the early access version of Unreal Engine 5. Support for NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) image reconstruction technique is also said to be on the way 'in the coming weeks'.

The UE5 early access is available now. Epic is planning to exit early access at some point in early 2022. Below you'll find a recap of all the main features of Unreal Engine 5.