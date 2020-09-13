  ⋮  

NVIDIA Quadro RTX (Ampere) To Feature The Full Fat GA102 GPU With Over 10,000 Cores & 48 GB of GDDR6 Memory

2 hours ago
NVIDIA has recently unveiled its consumer-targeted GeForce RTX 30 series Ampere cards and soon, the company will be unveiling its prosumer and workstation targeted Quadro RTX graphics cards in the Ampere lineup too.

NVIDIA Quadro RTX (Ampere) Graphics Card With Full Fat GA102 GPU & 48 GB of GDDR6 Memory Spotted

The NVIDIA Quadro RTX lineup was first introduced with Turing GPUs and will soon be upgraded to the new Ampere graphics architecture. In a tweet by Moore's Law is Dead (via Videocardz), he says that the picture is for a next-generation Quadro RTX graphics card which features the full-fat GA102 GPU.

The leaked image that we are looking at is from the NVIDIA Control Panel which lists down several key specifications of the card itself. It is not stated what the card would be called but according to Kopite7kimi, the card could probably go by as Quadro RTX A6000 which means there will be room for the higher-end Quadro RTX A8000 in the future.

The specifications list down 10752 CUDA Cores which are arranged in 84 SMs. This is the full-fat Ampere GA102 GPU we are looking at which should be faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 since it packs 2% more cores however it would mostly depend on the clock speeds the card runs at. The Quadro RTX A6000 operates at a boost clock of 1860 MHz which should equal around 40 TFLOPs of Compute horsepower.

NVIDIA Quadro RTX A6000 A8000 Ampere Graphics Cards With TU102 GPU core

In terms of memory, the card will feature a total of 48 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 384-bit wide bus interface. This should equal a total bandwidth of 768 GB/s. Now the bandwidth is still lower than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 which should be hitting almost 936 GB/s since it utilizes GDDR6X memory dies. It is definitely an interesting choice and could mean that we might end up seeing the GDDR6X implementation next year with a higher-end Quadro SKU since higher-density GDDR6X chips will be going in mass production in early 2021. There are also talks about a new Titan variant coming soon but we don't have any specifics.

NVIDIA Quadro RTX Series Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardQuadro GV100Quadro RTX 5000Quadro RTX 6000Quadro RTX 8000Quadro RTX (Ampere)
GPUVolta GPUTuring GPUTuring GPUTuring GPUAmpere GPU
GPU Process12nm12nm12nm12nm8nm
Die Size815mm²545mm²754mm²754mm²628mm²
GPU Cores5120 Cores3072 Cores4608 Cores4608 Cores10752 Cores
Tensor Cores640 Cores384 Cores576 Cores576 Cores656 Cores
Boost Clock1.62 GHz1.81 GHz1.77 GHz1.77 GHz1.86 GHz
Single Precision16.66 TFLOPs11.2 TFLOPs16.31 TFLOPs16.31 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs
Ray Tracing SpecN/A6 GigaRays/Sec10 GigaRays/Sec10 GigaRays/SecTBA
VRAM32 GB HBM216 GB GDDR624 GB GDDR648 GB GDDR648 GB GDDR6
NVLINK VRAMN/A32 GB With NVLINK48 GB With NVLINK96 GB With NVLINK96 GB With NVLINK
Memory Bus4096-bit256-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory Bandwidth870 GB/s448 GB/s672 GB/s672 GB/s768 GB/s
TDP250W~160W~200W~225WTBA
Price$9000 US$2300 US$6300 US$10000 USTBA
Launch Date2018Q4 2018Q4 2018Q4 2018Q4 2020?

We also don't know whether NVIDIA would utilize its GA102 or GA100 GPU for use in its flagship Quadro and Titan graphics cards based on the Ampere architecture. We will keep you posted if we hear more about the Quadro RTX Ampere line of graphics card but do expect news in the coming month.

