NVIDIA seems to be keeping a close eye on the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series leaks and may even be cooking up a new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card to tackle the lineup. According to a tweet by Kopite7kimi, the reports of NVIDIA canceling its RTX 3070 Ti graphics card may hold weight as the card has allegedly been moved a tier up from its original design specifications.

NVIDIA GA102 Powered GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card With 7424 Cores & 320-Bit Bus Allegedly In The Works, Aiming To Tackle The AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series

The name for the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card cannot be confirmed at the moment by Kopite7kimi does provide a look at what the specifications are going to be like. It is likely that the original GeForce RTX 3070 Ti just wasn't enough to match up with the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards hence NVIDIA has decided to pump the specifications by replacing its GA104 GPU with the GA102 GPU.

GA102-150-KD-A1, 7424FP32, 320bits — kopite7kimi4virgil (@kopite7kimi) October 23, 2020

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card may still be called the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER but as mentioned above, we don't know for sure. As for the specs, the card will feature the GA102-150-KD-A1 GPU. This will be the third installment in the GA102 GPU SKUs. The GA102-150-KD-A1 GPU is stated to feature 7424 CUDA Cores or 58 SMs. These are 26% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 and around 9% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080.

Previously, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti was going to feature the full GA104 GPU with 6144 CUDA cores. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti was also supposed to feature a 256-bit bus with a 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM but that has changed too. As per the new specs, the card would most likely come with a 320-bit bus interface and as such, we can expect a 10 GB GDDR6X VRAM.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 7424 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 320-bit 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 320-bit 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 180W? 220W 250-280W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $599 US? $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) November 2020? 29th October 320-bit 17th September 24th September

The GPU could be rated at around 250-280W and would be just slightly slower than the GeForce RTX 3080 which should be enough to tackle the Radeon RX 6800 (Navi 21 XL) graphics card while the GeForce RTX 3080 competes against the Radeon RX 6800 XT (Navi 21 XT). In terms of pricing, we can expect the card at around $599 US which should slot in perfectly between the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080.