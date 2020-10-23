  ⋮  

NVIDIA Preps New GeForce RTX 30 “GA102” Series SKU To Tackle AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series – To Feature 7424 Cores & 320-Bit Bus

Oct 23, 2020 06:50 EDT
NVIDIA seems to be keeping a close eye on the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series leaks and may even be cooking up a new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card to tackle the lineup. According to a tweet by Kopite7kimi, the reports of NVIDIA canceling its RTX 3070 Ti graphics card may hold weight as the card has allegedly been moved a tier up from its original design specifications.

NVIDIA GA102 Powered GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card With 7424 Cores & 320-Bit Bus Allegedly In The Works, Aiming To Tackle The AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series

The name for the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card cannot be confirmed at the moment by Kopite7kimi does provide a look at what the specifications are going to be like. It is likely that the original GeForce RTX 3070 Ti just wasn't enough to match up with the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards hence NVIDIA has decided to pump the specifications by replacing its GA104 GPU with the GA102 GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT “Big Navi” GPU Alleged 3DMark Benchmarks Leaked – Faster Than GeForce RTX 3080 at 4K, Slower In Port Royal Ray Tracing

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card may still be called the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER but as mentioned above, we don't know for sure. As for the specs, the card will feature the GA102-150-KD-A1 GPU. This will be the third installment in the GA102 GPU SKUs. The GA102-150-KD-A1 GPU is stated to feature 7424 CUDA Cores or 58 SMs. These are 26% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 and around 9% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080.

NVIDIA Readies new GeForce RTX 30 Series GA102 Graphics Card To Tackle AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series

Previously, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti was going to feature the full GA104 GPU with 6144 CUDA cores. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti was also supposed to feature a 256-bit bus with a 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM but that has changed too. As per the new specs, the card would most likely come with a 320-bit bus interface and as such, we can expect a 10 GB GDDR6X VRAM.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-150Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores486458887424870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBA184 / 96232 / 80272 / 96328 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores152 / 38184 / 46232 / 58272 / 68328 / 82
Base ClockTBA1500 MHzTBA1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBA1730 MHzTBA1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBA20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBA40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA163 TOPsTBA238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps320-bit19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps448 Gbps320-bit760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP180W?220W250-280W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$399 US?$499 US$599 US?$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)November 2020?29th October320-bit17th September24th September

The GPU could be rated at around 250-280W and would be just slightly slower than the GeForce RTX 3080 which should be enough to tackle the Radeon RX 6800 (Navi 21 XL) graphics card while the GeForce RTX 3080 competes against the Radeon RX 6800 XT (Navi 21 XT). In terms of pricing, we can expect the card at around $599 US which should slot in perfectly between the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080.

