NVIDIA seems to be keeping a close eye on the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series leaks and may even be cooking up a new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card to tackle the lineup. According to a tweet by Kopite7kimi, the reports of NVIDIA canceling its RTX 3070 Ti graphics card may hold weight as the card has allegedly been moved a tier up from its original design specifications.
NVIDIA GA102 Powered GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card With 7424 Cores & 320-Bit Bus Allegedly In The Works, Aiming To Tackle The AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series
The name for the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card cannot be confirmed at the moment by Kopite7kimi does provide a look at what the specifications are going to be like. It is likely that the original GeForce RTX 3070 Ti just wasn't enough to match up with the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards hence NVIDIA has decided to pump the specifications by replacing its GA104 GPU with the GA102 GPU.
GA102-150-KD-A1, 7424FP32, 320bits
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card may still be called the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER but as mentioned above, we don't know for sure. As for the specs, the card will feature the GA102-150-KD-A1 GPU. This will be the third installment in the GA102 GPU SKUs. The GA102-150-KD-A1 GPU is stated to feature 7424 CUDA Cores or 58 SMs. These are 26% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 and around 9% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080.
Previously, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti was going to feature the full GA104 GPU with 6144 CUDA cores. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti was also supposed to feature a 256-bit bus with a 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM but that has changed too. As per the new specs, the card would most likely come with a 320-bit bus interface and as such, we can expect a 10 GB GDDR6X VRAM.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-150
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|4864
|5888
|7424
|8704
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|184 / 96
|232 / 80
|272 / 96
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|232 / 58
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|10 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|320-bit
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|320-bit
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TDP
|180W?
|220W
|250-280W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$399 US?
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|November 2020?
|29th October
|320-bit
|17th September
|24th September
The GPU could be rated at around 250-280W and would be just slightly slower than the GeForce RTX 3080 which should be enough to tackle the Radeon RX 6800 (Navi 21 XL) graphics card while the GeForce RTX 3080 competes against the Radeon RX 6800 XT (Navi 21 XT). In terms of pricing, we can expect the card at around $599 US which should slot in perfectly between the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080.
