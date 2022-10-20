NVIDIA’s Monster GeForce RTX 40 Cooler With 900W Cooling Capability & Quad-Slot Design Pictured

NVIDIA has its current Ada GeForce RTX 40 flagship sitting at 450W but there's another cooler that was meant to release for a 900W GPU.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 "Ada" Heatsink With Humongous 900W TDP, Quad-Slot Cooler & Insane Fin Stack Pictured

An unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 cooler has been pictured over at Chiphell Forums that is claimed to feature a cooling capacity of up to 900W. Yep, that's twice the TGP of the RTX 4090 FE and although the Founders Edition cooler featured on the current flagship can sustain up to 600 Watts of power, this is still 300W more which is simply insane.

This clearly is a heatsink for the "GeForce RTX" graphics card and not a TITAN class graphics card which was also rumored a while ago but has been canceled as per the latest rumors. However, it seems like this particular heatsink may be for an even faster GeForce RTX 40 graphics card like the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti which is said to offer a higher core count and much faster GDDR6X VRAM.

We can't confirm this but the other possibility is that this is a batch of prototype coolers for the RTX 40 series graphics card that is only intended for internal tests. This theory may not be correct since the batch size of the coolers looks to be much bigger than a standard prototype production.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 "Ada" 900W GPU cooler features an unusual mounting design. (Image Credits: Chiphell Forums)

Talking about the heatsink itself, the die-cast aluminum frame, and the heatsink, both are pictured. The shroud frame is definitely bigger and covers at least four slots making it one slot bigger than the current RTX 4090 FE graphics card. The heatsink is a monster of a design that features a dual-fan axial-tech design but has more surface area to cool the GPU, VRAM, and power delivery. One unusual thing about the heatsink is that there seems to be a mounting bracket and cold plate on the sides of the card rather than below. We aren't sure what's the purpose of this and while this may indicate that the PCB is mounted to the sides of the card, that doesn't seem to be the case.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 "Ada" 900W GPU cooler adopts a quad-slot cooler design. (Image Credits: Chiphell Forums)

However, NVIDIA has been experimenting with some unusual design choices, both in post and pre-production for their Ampere and Ada graphics cards. The RTX 30 series was the first to feature a V-shaped PCB and the Ada GPUs further refined the design and made use of a much beefier cooler. Whether or not we will see a 900W GeForce RTX 40 "Ada" series graphics card remains to be seen but it will definitely be one of the biggest and bulkiest graphics cards if it does launch.

