NVIDIA Leaks & Confirms GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Specs, Up To 3.5x Faster Than RTX 3080 With RT Overdrive

Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA has leaked & confirmed the specs of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti itself which are in line with everything that we have heard before.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Is A Rebadged RTX 4080 12 GB, Green Team Claims Up To 3.5x Faster Than RTX 3080 With RT-Overdrive

The specifications, nor the performance of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti are anything to woo about considering we have seen them on multiple occasions before. As expected, the RTX 4070 Ti will feature the same specs as the RTX 4080 12 GB which was 'Un launched' by the green team. We managed to see some performance figures for the 4080 12 GB which showed performance very close to the RTX 3090 Ti and exceeding in RT heavy titles.

NVIDIA officially leaks and confirms the specs of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)
However, the benchmarks NVIDIA has shown so far have relied heavily on DLSS3 and the latest ones go one step ahead and use the RT-Overdrive mode when comparing the RTX 4070 Ti to the RTX 3080. With RT-Overdrive enabled, the RTX 4070 Ti ends up to 3.5x faster than the RTX 3080 12 GB graphics card. Even without RT-Overdrive, the card shows nearly 2x gains but these are once again with DLSS 3 (Frame-Generation) enabled.

NVIDIA claims a 3.5x increase in performance for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti vs the RTX 3080 12 GB when utilizing RT-overdrive. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)
Now while these are official performance figures, we want to advise our readers to wait for final reviews that land in the coming week before making their final decisions on whether the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is worth the price and performance or it's better getting something else.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will utilize the "Ada Lovelace" AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60  SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB "Official" TBP - 285W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB "Official" TBP - 290W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model and a 5W decrease from the RTX 3070 Ti. The new graphics card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models of around 30-40%.

The card is expected to hit retail shelves at a final MSRP of $799 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion
CUDA Cores1638497287680
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s
TBP450W320W285W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US / 1949 EU$1199 US / 1469 EUTBD
Price (Current)$1599 US / 1859 EU$1199 US / 1399 EUTBD
Launch (Availability)12th October 202216th November 20225th January 2023
News Source: Momomo_US

