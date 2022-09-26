Menu
NVIDIA Is Giving Away A Special Cyberpunk 2077-Themed GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 26, 2022, 03:06 PM EDT
NVIDIA Is Giving Away A Special Cyberpunk 2077-Themed GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card 1

NVIDIA has announced the giveaway of a special GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card that makes use of a Cyberpunk 2077-themed backplate.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Goes All Cyberpunk With New Cyberpunk 2077 Themed Mod & You Can Even Win One

Recently, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a resurgence in the gaming community and is on its way to making a strong comeback owing to the Edgerunners anime on Netflix (a show definitely worth a watch) and the latest 1.6 updates.

There's no doubt that the game is a visual masterpiece and features a world that is second to none. NVIDIA has been working with CDProjektRed in boosting the visual fidelity of their game with enhanced features. The game already supports Ray Tracing and DLSS and will be amongst the first to come with DLSS 3 and RTX Overdrive support. We recently provided a first look at the DLSS 3 performance numbers and they look mighty impressive even in an early prototype build. More on that here.

To celebrate the launch of their upcoming graphics cards and the new features that the GeForce RTX 4090 brings to the table, NVIDIA has decided to giveaway a specially customized Founders Edition that features a cool Cyberpunk 2077-themed backplate.

A new generation is almost here — NVIDIA(R) GeForce RTX(R) 40 Series graphic cards have been announced and will be available from October 12th!

The Contest will be conducted in the following timeframes (“Contest Period”): a)

  • 1st Challenge - begins on 26.09.2022 and ends on 02.10.2022 23:59 CEST; b)
  • 2nd Challenge - begins on 03.10.2022 and ends on 09.10.2022 23:59 CEST; c)
  • 3rd Challenge - begins on 10.10.2022 and ends on 16.10.2022 23:59 CEST; 2.

Each Challenge's results will be publicly announced within 7 working days of their respective submission deadline.

They’re beyond fast, giving gamers and creators a leap in performance, AI-powered graphics, and so many more leading platform capabilities. Using the same amount of power as the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the GeForce RTX 4090 runs up to twice as fast. It will allow you to experience Cyberpunk 2077 with the new Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode & up to 4X performance increase with DLSS 3.

We’ve heard some rumors that 3 pieces of this preem hardware found their way into Night City. Equipped with custom Cyberpunk 2077 backplates and support brackets from V1Tech, there are literally only 3 in existence. Help us find them and one can be yours!

It’s not gonna be easy though, corps are guarding them as if their lives depended on it (actually, that’s most likely the case). We managed to find some data on the Net but gotta keep it on the down low. We left you a clue on the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page. Head over there, solve it and complete the task for a chance to get your hands on a GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card with Cyberpunk 2077 backplate — and make sure to have your Kiroshi set to Photo Mode, ready to use. You know, just in case.

Over the next weeks we’ll be sharing clues to more tasks on Twitter, so keep your eyes and ears wide open. If you’re one of them, corpos, you’ll find the complete set of rules and regulations here.

via Cyberpunk

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Official' Specifications - $1599 US Pricing

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used. The clock speeds are rated at up to 2.6 GHz and NVIDIA is claiming over 3 GHz speeds with overclocking which you can read more about here.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 will feature 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 450W. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. Custom models will be offering higher TBP targets.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will be hitting store shelves on the 12th of October at pricing starting at $1599 US (MSRP).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300?Ada Lovelace AD103-300?Ada Lovelace AD104-400?Ampere GA102-225
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nm
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2628.4mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores163849728768010240
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80320 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60320 / 80
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz1365 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz1665 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs78 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs320 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit384-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps19 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s912 Gbps
TBP450W320W285W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 US$899 US$1199
Launch (Availability)October 2022November 2022November 20223rd June 2021

