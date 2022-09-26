NVIDIA Is Giving Away A Special Cyberpunk 2077-Themed GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card

NVIDIA has announced the giveaway of a special GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card that makes use of a Cyberpunk 2077-themed backplate.

Recently, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a resurgence in the gaming community and is on its way to making a strong comeback owing to the Edgerunners anime on Netflix (a show definitely worth a watch) and the latest 1.6 updates.

There's no doubt that the game is a visual masterpiece and features a world that is second to none. NVIDIA has been working with CDProjektRed in boosting the visual fidelity of their game with enhanced features. The game already supports Ray Tracing and DLSS and will be amongst the first to come with DLSS 3 and RTX Overdrive support. We recently provided a first look at the DLSS 3 performance numbers and they look mighty impressive even in an early prototype build. More on that here.

To celebrate the launch of their upcoming graphics cards and the new features that the GeForce RTX 4090 brings to the table, NVIDIA has decided to giveaway a specially customized Founders Edition that features a cool Cyberpunk 2077-themed backplate.

A new generation is almost here — NVIDIA(R) GeForce RTX(R) 40 Series graphic cards have been announced and will be available from October 12th! The Contest will be conducted in the following timeframes (“Contest Period”): a) 1st Challenge - begins on 26.09.2022 and ends on 02.10.2022 23:59 CEST; b)

2nd Challenge - begins on 03.10.2022 and ends on 09.10.2022 23:59 CEST; c)

3rd Challenge - begins on 10.10.2022 and ends on 16.10.2022 23:59 CEST; 2. Each Challenge's results will be publicly announced within 7 working days of their respective submission deadline. They’re beyond fast, giving gamers and creators a leap in performance, AI-powered graphics, and so many more leading platform capabilities. Using the same amount of power as the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the GeForce RTX 4090 runs up to twice as fast. It will allow you to experience Cyberpunk 2077 with the new Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode & up to 4X performance increase with DLSS 3. We’ve heard some rumors that 3 pieces of this preem hardware found their way into Night City. Equipped with custom Cyberpunk 2077 backplates and support brackets from V1Tech, there are literally only 3 in existence. Help us find them and one can be yours! It’s not gonna be easy though, corps are guarding them as if their lives depended on it (actually, that’s most likely the case). We managed to find some data on the Net but gotta keep it on the down low. We left you a clue on the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page. Head over there, solve it and complete the task for a chance to get your hands on a GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card with Cyberpunk 2077 backplate — and make sure to have your Kiroshi set to Photo Mode, ready to use. You know, just in case. Over the next weeks we’ll be sharing clues to more tasks on Twitter, so keep your eyes and ears wide open. If you’re one of them, corpos, you’ll find the complete set of rules and regulations here. via Cyberpunk

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Official' Specifications - $1599 US Pricing

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used. The clock speeds are rated at up to 2.6 GHz and NVIDIA is claiming over 3 GHz speeds with overclocking which you can read more about here.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 will feature 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 450W. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. Custom models will be offering higher TBP targets.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will be hitting store shelves on the 12th of October at pricing starting at $1599 US (MSRP).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300? Ada Lovelace AD103-300? Ada Lovelace AD104-400? Ampere GA102-225 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 10240 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 320 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 320 / 80 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz 1365 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz 1665 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs 78 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs 320 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 19 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s 912 Gbps TBP 450W 320W 285W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US $1199 Launch (Availability) October 2022 November 2022 November 2022 3rd June 2021