Menu
Company

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Runs At Up To 2850 MHz at Stock Within 50C Temps In Cyberpunk 2077, DLSS 3 Cuts GPU Wattage By 25%

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 22, 2022, 11:51 AM EDT

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card flaunted some big numbers in a brief gaming demo featuring Cyberpunk 2077 & DLSS 3.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Demoed In Cyberpunk 2077: 2x Boost With DLSS 3, 2.85 GHz Clocks at Stock, Temps Around 50C & Reduced Wattage

The demo shown was using an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card which we detailed fully over here. The card was paired with an Intel Core i9-12900K system and was running Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p using Ultra Ray Tracing and Psycho settings (or maximum settings). At its native resolution, without DLSS and Reflex, the game ran at an average of 59 FPS (49 FPS 1% Lows) while looking at a fixed frame & a latency of 72-75ms.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series PCIe Gen 5 Power Adapters Have a Limited Connect & Disconnect Life of 30 Cycles

At these settings, the GPU was running over 2.8 GHz, averaging around 2810-2850 MHz (min/max), and with a 100% utilization, the temperatures kept steady between 50-55C. That's a difference of up to 330 MHz versus the reference boost clock of 2520 MHz (+13% increase) and the impressive part is that no overclocking was involved! This was all happening at stock. This is just one game & we can see even higher clock speeds in other games. The card has since been reported to run over 3 GHz with overclocking.

But now we have to talk about the performance with DLSS 3 enabled. The game was using a pre-release version of DLSS 3 so performance and settings will vary in the final version. As soon as the DLSS 3 setting is toggled on, the DLSS Frame Generation setting is also enabled. This was using the "Quality" preset and we once again saw full GPU utilization with over 2.8 GHz clocks but the temps were closer to 50C than 55C this time around (keep this in mind). The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 got a performance boost to 170 FPS on average (119 FPS 1% Lows) with DLSS 3 enabled & an average latency of 53.00ms. That's an improvement of 2x in FPS and 30% in latency reduction versus DLSS disabled.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 in Cyberpunk 2077 (DLSS 3 Disabled):

nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-cyberpunk-2077-dlss-3-gpu-clock-temps-power-_2
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-cyberpunk-2077-dlss-3-gpu-clock-temps-power-_3
2 of 9

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 in Cyberpunk 2077 (DLSS 3 Enabled):

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 16 GB, 4080 12 GB Custom Models Listed By OCUK, Prices Range From £949 To £1999
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-cyberpunk-2077-dlss-3-gpu-clock-temps-power-_1
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-cyberpunk-2077-dlss-3-gpu-clock-temps-power-_4
2 of 9

But that's not all, using the latest PCAT tool which comes with support for the PCIe 5.0 16-Pin (12VPHWR) power plug, NVIDIA also provided the wattage figures with both, DLSS disabled and enabled. With DLSS 3 disabled, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card consumed 461 Watts on average with a performance per watt (Frames/Joule) of 0.135 points. As soon as DLSS 3 was enabled, the GPU saw the wattage drop to 348W or a 25% reduction. This also increased the perf per watt to 0.513, an increase of 3.8x.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Cyberpunk 2077 Demo

Cyberpunk 2077 1440P (Max Settings + Ultra RT + Psycho)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
DLSS 3Disabled (Native)Enabled (Quality)
FPS (Average)59.9170.7
FPS (1% Lows)49.3119.6
FPS (Min)40.691.2
Latency (Average)75.4ms53.5ms
GPU Clock2800-2850 MHz (Stock)2800-2850 MHz (Stock)
GPU Temps50-57C50-53C
GPU Power461.3W348.9W
PCAT Perf/Watt (FPS/Joule)0.1350.513

The power numbers are a seriously big deal and one reason why this may be happening is that the load of the FP32 cores is moved to the tensor cores which run the DLSS algorithms. These cores are specialized at these talks and rather than brute-forcing the whole GPU which results in a higher power draw, the tensor cores can process the data much faster and more efficiently while leading to lower power consumption. DLSS 3 can be a game changer in power efficiency and performance efficiency and we really can't wait to test this out for ourselves when we get our review samples.

Products mentioned in this post

Cyberpunk 2077
USD 24

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order