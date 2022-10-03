NVIDIA Hopper H100 GPU Is Even More Powerful In Latest Specifications, Up To 67 TFLOPs Single-Precision Compute Listed

NVIDIA has published the official specifications of its Hopper H100 GPU which is more powerful than what we had expected.

NVIDIA Hopper H100 GPU Specs Updated, Now Features Even Faster 67 TFLOPs FP32 Compute Horsepower

When NVIDIA announced its Hopper H100 GPU for AI Datacenters earlier this year, the company had published up to 60 TFLOPs FP32 and 30 TFLOPs FP64 figures. However, as the launch comes close, the company has now updated the specifications to reflect more realistic expectations and as it turns out, the flagship and fastest chip for the AI segment is, even more, faster now.

One reason why the compute numbers have seen a boost is because when the chip goes through production, the GPU manufacturer can finalize the numbers based on actual clock speeds. It is likely that NVIDIA used conservative clock figures to provide the preliminary performance figures and as the production hit full swing, the company saw that the chip can offer much better clocks.

Last month at GTC, NVIDIA confirmed that their Hopper H100 GPU was under full production and partners will be rolling out the first wave of products in October this year. It was also confirmed that the global rollout for Hopper will include three phases, the first will be pre-orders for NVIDIA DGX H100 systems & free hands of labs to customers directly from NVIDIA with systems such as Dell's Power Edge servers which are now available on NVIDIA LaunchPad.

NVIDIA Hopper H100 GPU Specifications At A Glance

So coming to the specifications, the NVIDIA Hopper GH100 GPU is composed of a massive 144 SM (Streaming Multiprocessor) chip layout which is featured in a total of 8 GPCs. These GPCs rock total of 9 TPCs which are further composed of 2 SM units each. This gives us 18 SMs per GPC and 144 on the complete 8 GPC configuration. Each SM is composed of up to 128 FP32 units which should give us a total of 18,432 CUDA cores.

Following are some of the configurations you can expect from the H100 chip:

The full implementation of the GH100 GPU includes the following units:

8 GPCs, 72 TPCs (9 TPCs/GPC), 2 SMs/TPC, 144 SMs per full GPU

128 FP32 CUDA Cores per SM, 18432 FP32 CUDA Cores per full GPU

4 Fourth-Generation Tensor Cores per SM, 576 per full GPU

6 HBM3 or HBM2e stacks, 12 512-bit Memory Controllers

60 MB L2 Cache

Fourth-Generation NVLink and PCIe Gen 5

The NVIDIA H100 GPU with SXM5 board form-factor includes the following units:

8 GPCs, 66 TPCs, 2 SMs/TPC, 132 SMs per GPU

128 FP32 CUDA Cores per SM, 16896 FP32 CUDA Cores per GPU

4 Fourth-generation Tensor Cores per SM, 528 per GPU

80 GB HBM3, 5 HBM3 stacks, 10 512-bit Memory Controllers

50 MB L2 Cache

Fourth-Generation NVLink and PCIe Gen 5

This is a 2.25x increase over the full GA100 GPU configuration. NVIDIA is also leveraging more FP64, FP16 & Tensor cores within its Hopper GPU which would drive up performance immensely. And that's going to be a necessity to rival Intel's Ponte Vecchio which is also expected to feature 1:1 FP64. NVIDIA states that the 4th Gen Tensor Cores on Hopper deliver 2 times the performance at the same clock.

The following NVIDIA Hopper H100 performance breakdown shows that the additional SMs are only a 20% performance increase. The main benefit comes from the 4th Gen Tensor Cores and the FP8 compute the path. Higher frequency also adds a decent 30% uplift to the mix.

An interesting comparison that points out GPU scaling shows that a single GPC on a Hopper H100 GPU is equivalent to a Kepler GK110 GPU, a flagship HPC chip from 2012. The Kepler GK110 housed a total of 15 SMs whereas the Hopper H110 GPU packs 132 SMs and even a singular GPC on the Hopper GPU features 18 SMs, 20% more than the entirety of SMs on the Kepler flagship.

The cache is another space where NVIDIA has given much attention, upping it to 48 MB in the Hopper GH100 GPU. This is a 20% increase over the 50 MB cache featured on the Ampere GA100 GPU and 3x the size of AMD's flagship Aldebaran MCM GPU, the MI250X.

Rounding up the performance figures, NVIDIA's GH100 Hopper GPU will offer 4000 TFLOPs of FP8, 2000 TFLOPs of FP16, 1000 TFLOPs of TF32, 67 TFLOPs of FP32 and 34 TFLOPs of FP64 Compute performance. These record-shattering figures decimate all other HPC accelerators that came before it. For comparison, this is 3.3x faster than NVIDIA's own A100 GPU and 28% faster than AMD's Instinct MI250X in the FP64 compute. In FP16 compute, the H100 GPU is 3x faster than A100 and 5.2x faster than MI250X which is literally bonkers.

The PCIe variant which is a cut-down model was recently listed over in Japan for over $30,000 US so one can imagine that the SXM variant with a beefier configuration will easily cost around $50 grand.

NVIDIA HPC / AI GPUs

NVIDIA Tesla Graphics Card NVIDIA H100 (SMX5) NVIDIA H100 (PCIe) NVIDIA A100 (SXM4) NVIDIA A100 (PCIe4) Tesla V100S (PCIe) Tesla V100 (SXM2) Tesla P100 (SXM2) Tesla P100

(PCI-Express) Tesla M40

(PCI-Express) Tesla K40

(PCI-Express) GPU GH100 (Hopper) GH100 (Hopper) GA100 (Ampere) GA100 (Ampere) GV100 (Volta) GV100 (Volta) GP100 (Pascal) GP100 (Pascal) GM200 (Maxwell) GK110 (Kepler) Process Node 4nm 4nm 7nm 7nm 12nm 12nm 16nm 16nm 28nm 28nm Transistors 80 Billion 80 Billion 54.2 Billion 54.2 Billion 21.1 Billion 21.1 Billion 15.3 Billion 15.3 Billion 8 Billion 7.1 Billion GPU Die Size 814mm2 814mm2 826mm2 826mm2 815mm2 815mm2 610 mm2 610 mm2 601 mm2 551 mm2 SMs 132 114 108 108 80 80 56 56 24 15 TPCs 66 57 54 54 40 40 28 28 24 15 FP32 CUDA Cores Per SM 128 128 64 64 64 64 64 64 128 192 FP64 CUDA Cores / SM 128 128 32 32 32 32 32 32 4 64 FP32 CUDA Cores 16896 14592 6912 6912 5120 5120 3584 3584 3072 2880 FP64 CUDA Cores 16896 14592 3456 3456 2560 2560 1792 1792 96 960 Tensor Cores 528 456 432 432 640 640 N/A N/A N/A N/A Texture Units 528 456 432 432 320 320 224 224 192 240 Boost Clock TBD TBD 1410 MHz 1410 MHz 1601 MHz 1530 MHz 1480 MHz 1329MHz 1114 MHz 875 MHz TOPs (DNN/AI) 3958 TOPs 3200 TOPs 1248 TOPs

2496 TOPs with Sparsity 1248 TOPs

2496 TOPs with Sparsity 130 TOPs 125 TOPs N/A N/A N/A N/A FP16 Compute 1979 TFLOPs 1600 TFLOPs 312 TFLOPs

624 TFLOPs with Sparsity 312 TFLOPs

624 TFLOPs with Sparsity 32.8 TFLOPs 30.4 TFLOPs 21.2 TFLOPs 18.7 TFLOPs N/A N/A FP32 Compute 67 TFLOPs 800 TFLOPs 156 TFLOPs

(19.5 TFLOPs standard) 156 TFLOPs

(19.5 TFLOPs standard) 16.4 TFLOPs 15.7 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs 10.0 TFLOPs 6.8 TFLOPs 5.04 TFLOPs FP64 Compute 34 TFLOPs 48 TFLOPs 19.5 TFLOPs

(9.7 TFLOPs standard) 19.5 TFLOPs

(9.7 TFLOPs standard) 8.2 TFLOPs 7.80 TFLOPs 5.30 TFLOPs 4.7 TFLOPs 0.2 TFLOPs 1.68 TFLOPs Memory Interface 5120-bit HBM3 5120-bit HBM2e 6144-bit HBM2e 6144-bit HBM2e 4096-bit HBM2 4096-bit HBM2 4096-bit HBM2 4096-bit HBM2 384-bit GDDR5 384-bit GDDR5 Memory Size Up To 80 GB HBM3 @ 3.0 Gbps Up To 80 GB HBM2e @ 2.0 Gbps Up To 40 GB HBM2 @ 1.6 TB/s

Up To 80 GB HBM2 @ 1.6 TB/s Up To 40 GB HBM2 @ 1.6 TB/s

Up To 80 GB HBM2 @ 2.0 TB/s 16 GB HBM2 @ 1134 GB/s 16 GB HBM2 @ 900 GB/s 16 GB HBM2 @ 732 GB/s 16 GB HBM2 @ 732 GB/s

12 GB HBM2 @ 549 GB/s 24 GB GDDR5 @ 288 GB/s 12 GB GDDR5 @ 288 GB/s L2 Cache Size 51200 KB 51200 KB 40960 KB 40960 KB 6144 KB 6144 KB 4096 KB 4096 KB 3072 KB 1536 KB TDP 700W 350W 400W 250W 250W 300W 300W 250W 250W 235W

