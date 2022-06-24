NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler For Next-Gen BFGPUs

The alleged renders of NVIDIA's next-gen 'Ada Lovelace' BFGPUs, the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 have been revealed by Moore's Law is Dead. The renders showcase the updated Founders Edition coolers that will be utilized by the flagship AD102 GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card's Alleged Renders Point To 3-Slot BFGPU Coolers

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card cooler was allegedly leaked out a while back. The very convincing photos possibly gave us a first look at the updated yet similar Founders Edition coolers that would be utilized by the next-gen Ada Lovelace-powered BFGPUs. Now MLID has a new set of renders for the same AD102 cards in various angles. The renders were made using information that the insider gathered through his sources.

So starting with the details, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and RTX 4090 are going to be some insanely power-hungry designs with TGP ratings of 450 to 600W. Based on the previous leaks & recent rumors from Kopite7kimi, it looks like the GeForce RTX 40 series will utilize similar coolers that are utilized by the existing RTX 30 series but with some internal changes. The FE cooler for the RTX 4090 Ti and RTX 4090 is said to be between either 3 or 3.5 slots and will carry more fins and more heatsink surface area. Will that be enough to keep the next-gen GPUs in check?

At least, they designed a triple-fan cooler for reference board of AD102. https://t.co/vQb2KnpE4y — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 9, 2022

No necessary now.

RTX 4090 looks like a RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 4080 does that too.

RTX 4070 looks like a RTX 3070 Ti. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 21, 2022

Well, you can look at the existing Founders Edition cooler for the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards. Both share the same cooler despite the latter pushing the TGP figures up by almost 30% (350W vs 450W). Despite that, the same cooler managed to keep the 3090 Ti run cooler and hit its clock targets without the need to change the heatsink design or the fan speeds of the card itself. So if the existing Founders Edition design can manage 450W TGP cards easily, then an updated version with more surface area in a slightly thicker package would surely be enough for up to 600 Watt cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Specs Updated Again: AD102 GPU With 16384 Cores, AD103 With 10240 Cores & AD104 With 7168 Cores

Other things of the card such as the dual flow-through fan design will remain the same while the logos on the shroud will light up with LED illumination. One thing is for sure, you'd require a lot of chassis room to accommodate these next-gen BFGPUs such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090. Plus, you'd also need to invest in a very solid PSU rated at least 1200W (or above). The next-generation GeForce RTX 40 flagship is expected to launch in October with the rest of the line following in the months ahead. You can check out more information on the cards here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):