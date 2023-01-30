NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Allegedly Features Ada GPU With 18176 Corers, 24 GB GDDR6X Memory, 600W TBP

Specifications of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card have once again been revealed by Kopite7kimi which show vastly different specs than the Titan variant that is also reportedly in the works.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Graphics Card Rumored To Feature 11% More Cores Than RTX 4090 & Faster GDDR6X Memory

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card has been rumored for a long time but according to the latest information, it looks like the card is a whole different entity. Previously, it was expected that the card was going to be branded as another Titan product but this specific variant is clearly going to be used by the GeForce RTX family while the possibility of the Titan variant still exists. It's due to the fact that the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU310 & the Titan RTX "Ada" is expected to be based on the PG137 SKU.

Starting with the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti is rumored to feature a slightly cut-down AD102 GPU. That's 256 fewer cores than the full configuration which includes 18,432 cores. It packs 18,176 cores which is an 11% increase in cores over the RTX 4090, 96 MB of L2 cache which is a 33% increase over the RTX 4090, and 24 GB of GDDR6X memory. While the memory capacity still remains the same as the RTX 4090, the bandwidth will see a major boost.

Compared to the 21 Gbps dies featured on the RTX 4090, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti might be packing 24 Gbps dies. This is going to provide a bandwidth of up to 1.15 TB/s, an increase of 150.0 GB/s over the Non-Ti variant. The TBP of the card is also lower than the 800W monster the Titan is going to be. It is expected to be around 600W but does note that this is the board power and not the TGP which might be lower.

A single 16-Pin 12VHPWR connector should be enough to feed the reference design but it looks like custom models may have to rely on dual 16-pin connectors or restrict their clock speeds to meet a conservative 600W power limit to allow for single connector designs. As for the cooling solution, we can expect to see the standard flow-through design for this variant but in a much heftier graphics card heatsink package that covers quad slots.

There's no word on when the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti would launch but it should cost around $2000 US. The only two major events in the coming months are going to be GDC and GTC so maybe we get to see a teaser or glimpse of either the new Ti or the Titan at the event.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TBP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40? AD102-450? TBD 144 / 18432? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~800W 2x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-350? TBD 144 / 18432? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300 PG136 128 / 16384 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s 450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-301/300 PG139 SKU 360 76 / 9728 16 GB / 256-bit 23 Gbps / 716.8 GB/s 320W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104-400 PG141 SKU 331 60 / 7680 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 285W 1x 16-pin Q1 2023 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-251/250 PG141-SKU 345/343 46 / 5888 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 200W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106-350 PG190 SKU *** 34 / 4352 8 GB / 128-but 18 Gbps / 288.0 GB/s 160W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AD106-300 TBD TBD TBD TBD ~150W 1 x 16-pin Q3 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 AD107? TBD TBD TBD TBD ~100W TBD Q3 2023?