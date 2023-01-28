NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti aka Next-Gen Titan Pictured A Bit More: Quad-Slot Behemoth With The Largest Founders Edition Cooler To Date

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card which is also known as the next-gen Titan has been pictured once again. This time, we get to see the insanely huge quad-slot cooler that this card is expected to adopt.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Ti "Next-Gen Titan" To Feature The Largest Founders Edition Cooler To Date

While the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti (next-gen Titan) has been pictured a while back by the same leaker, it looks like MEGAsizeGPU has a few new pictures of the card which should give us a status update of the flagship Ada Lovelace-powered design. Based on the new pictures, we get a glimpse of the exhaust grill which is so massive that it measures at least two slots wide. This huge opening has made NVIDIA move the I/O ports to the side in a vertical orientation compared to the standard horizontal orientation which we have seen on previous cards.

This is also the largest Founders Edition cooler design to date, measuring 4-slots tall and the I/O bracket clearly lists the card as the 699-1G137 SKU or PG137. This is the specific board SKU that was used by this particular graphics card. In previous images, we have seen that this card was also going to adopt a very unique heatsink layout with the PCB attached to the sides of the PCB rather than below the heatsink.

Now the thing about this card is that we can't say for sure if this is a prototype or an actual card that is meant for the retail launch. Previous rumors have indeed pointed out a flagship Ada spec that's going to be labeled as the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti or the next-gen Titan but currently, there are no such plans officially made by NVIDIA.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti / Titan Ada Graphics Card 'Rumored' Specifications

According to the Kopite7kimi, the next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti or Titan graphics card based on the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture was going to feature the AD102-450-A1 GPU, rocking 142 SMs on 18,176 CUDA cores. The graphics card was said to be equipped with 48 GB of GDDR6X memory running across a 384-bit bus interface. The card should have broken past the 100 TFLOPs barrier even at stock clocks considering the RTX 4090 can already hit 2.8-2.9 GHz boost frequencies casually and the same would've been the case with the TITAN.

The card was said to utilize the higher-end 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules, delivering up to 1.152 TB/s of VRAM bandwidth to the GPU. That's a 14% increase in memory bandwidth compared to the existing RTX 4090 flagship which features 21 Gbps memory dies. As for power consumption, the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti / TITAN was going to be insanity with double the TDP of the RTX 3090 Ti, rated at up to 800W.

The leaker reported that the test board for this configuration featured dual 12VHPWR 16-pin connectors. Whether NVIDIA sticks to this plan or radically changes the design and specs of the card remains to be seen.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TBP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40? AD102-450? TBD 144 / 18432? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~800W 2x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-350? TBD 144 / 18432? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300 PG136 128 / 16384 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s 450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-301/300 PG139 SKU 360 76 / 9728 16 GB / 256-bit 23 Gbps / 716.8 GB/s 320W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104-400 PG141 SKU 331 60 / 7680 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 285W 1x 16-pin Q1 2023 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-251/250 PG141-SKU 345/343 46 / 5888 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 200W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106-350 PG190 SKU *** 34 / 4352 8 GB / 128-but 18 Gbps / 288.0 GB/s 160W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AD106-300 TBD TBD TBD TBD ~150W 1 x 16-pin Q3 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 AD107? TBD TBD TBD TBD ~100W TBD Q3 2023?