Menu
Company

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Launches In October, RTX 4080 In November In 16 GB 340W & 12 GB 285W Flavors

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 12, 2022

New leaks and rumors have emerged regarding NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 series graphics cards which launch in Q4 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 In October, RTX 4080 16 GB & 12 GB Graphics Cards In November

The latest launch rumor comes from Senior Editor of Chiphell, nApoleon, who states that NVIDIA is actually ahead of schedule with its GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. It is reported that the RTX 4090 will indeed be showcased at GTC 2022 and that the card will be launching in October, which is something that we had stated back in June. Interestingly, the editor also states that the RTX 4080 is also going to launch a month after RTX 4090 in November which is also something that we had said a few months ago in our exclusive.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
ZOTAC’s GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme Custom Graphics Card Leaked & Pictured, Massive Quad-Slot Coolers
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card - October 2022 Launch
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card - November 2022 Launch
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card - December 2022 Launch
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Card - January CES 2023 Unveil

But that's not the only new information we have got. Our sources also pointed out that the GeForce RTX 4080 will get two variants, one being a 16 GB model and the other being a 12 GB model. We've heard these rumors before but based on the data provided to us, it looks like the 16 GB model will have a reference TGP of 340W while the 12 GB model will have a reference TGP of 285W. This could mean that the specifications between the two models will be vastly different since we are talking 20 percent difference in wattage alone.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB GDDR6X variant is expected to utilize a 12-layer PCB while the other variant was said to feature a 12 GB GDDR6X VRAM configuration and a 10-layer PCB design. The first card will be aimed primarily at an AIC and Reference design while the second model will only be an AIC variant.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Reportedly Features 16 GB & 12 GB Flavors, RTX 4090 PCB Details Leaked 1

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB is also rumored to utilize a PCB different than the RTX 4080 16 GB variant. Now if we compare this to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 lineup, we will see that the green team also had two variants of their previous card, one with a 10 GB configuration which launched in 2020, and the other with 12 GB memory and that launched in 2022. The second variant was only limited to AIC models and never saw a Founders Edition launch. AICs also dictated the prices of the card as NVIDIA had no official MSRP mentioned at launch. But the memory configuration wasn't the only thing that changed between the two cards.

Graphics CardGPUPCB VariantSM Units / CoresMemory / BusMemory Clock / BandwidthTBPPower ConnectorsLaunch
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 TiAD102-350?TBD144 / 18432?24 GB / 384-bit24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s~600W1x 16-pinTBD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300?PG137/139 SKU330128 / 16384?24 GB / 384-bit21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s~450W1x 16-pinQ4 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080AD103-300?PG136/139-SKU36076 / 9728?16 GB / 256-bit23 Gbps / 760 GB/s~340W1x 16-pinQ4 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080AD103/104?PG141-SKU340/341TBD12 GB / 192-bit23 Gbps / 552 GB/s~285W1x 16-pinQ4 2022

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and 12 GB graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote later this month.

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3080
USD 985
RTX 3080
USD 790

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order