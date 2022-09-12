NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Launches In October, RTX 4080 In November In 16 GB 340W & 12 GB 285W Flavors

New leaks and rumors have emerged regarding NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 series graphics cards which launch in Q4 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 In October, RTX 4080 16 GB & 12 GB Graphics Cards In November

The latest launch rumor comes from Senior Editor of Chiphell, nApoleon, who states that NVIDIA is actually ahead of schedule with its GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. It is reported that the RTX 4090 will indeed be showcased at GTC 2022 and that the card will be launching in October, which is something that we had stated back in June. Interestingly, the editor also states that the RTX 4080 is also going to launch a month after RTX 4090 in November which is also something that we had said a few months ago in our exclusive.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card - October 2022 Launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card - November 2022 Launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card - December 2022 Launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Card - January CES 2023 Unveil

But that's not the only new information we have got. Our sources also pointed out that the GeForce RTX 4080 will get two variants, one being a 16 GB model and the other being a 12 GB model. We've heard these rumors before but based on the data provided to us, it looks like the 16 GB model will have a reference TGP of 340W while the 12 GB model will have a reference TGP of 285W. This could mean that the specifications between the two models will be vastly different since we are talking 20 percent difference in wattage alone.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB GDDR6X variant is expected to utilize a 12-layer PCB while the other variant was said to feature a 12 GB GDDR6X VRAM configuration and a 10-layer PCB design. The first card will be aimed primarily at an AIC and Reference design while the second model will only be an AIC variant.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB is also rumored to utilize a PCB different than the RTX 4080 16 GB variant. Now if we compare this to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 lineup, we will see that the green team also had two variants of their previous card, one with a 10 GB configuration which launched in 2020, and the other with 12 GB memory and that launched in 2022. The second variant was only limited to AIC models and never saw a Founders Edition launch. AICs also dictated the prices of the card as NVIDIA had no official MSRP mentioned at launch. But the memory configuration wasn't the only thing that changed between the two cards.

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TBP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-350? TBD 144 / 18432? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300? PG137/139 SKU330 128 / 16384? 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s ~450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-300? PG136/139-SKU360 76 / 9728? 16 GB / 256-bit 23 Gbps / 760 GB/s ~340W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103/104? PG141-SKU340/341 TBD 12 GB / 192-bit 23 Gbps / 552 GB/s ~285W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and 12 GB graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote later this month.