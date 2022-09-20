Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Is An Absolute Chonker Of A Unit, Triple-Slot Founders Edition Gets Beautiful Shots In PC Build Video

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 20, 2022, 05:10 PM EDT
NVIDIA has shown off its GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card in a new GeForce Garage build video & it looks as impressive as ever.

We have had multiple articles about the GeForce RTX 4090 out by now but can we all just set every thing aside for a second and just bask in the glory of this 3.5-slot juggernaut that will be coming to us in less than a month's time?

NVIDIA has seriously gone all out with its flagship Geforce RTX 4090 graphics card and it shows in the new video. There's also an interesting choice of components used by modder LiquidHaus that comprises EVGA's motherboard, PSU, chassis, and cooling system. The AIB announced the end of its relationship with NVIDIA just a few days prior to today's announcement. Meanwhile, LiquidHaus has delivered another impressive build and we have also talked about his work with his other build that used an Intel Arc A770 graphics card, here.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 definitely stands out in the system and takes up 3.5 slots worth of space which is just insane. But given that underneath all of this cooling lies a behemoth of a chip that packs 76 Billion transistors, all of this cooling equipment is definitely required. The card has a single 16-pin connector to feed its 450 Watts of power requirement too. Plus, the dual-axial flow-through design has been updated and optimized to deliver the best airflow possible to Ada GPU that lies underneath it.

Also you gotta be careful handling such chonky graphics cards or you might end up like the dude in the following tweet:

If you think NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition is impressive, you have to take a look at the dual, triple, quad, and even Penta-slot graphics cards that have been designed by NVIDIA's AIB partners. We covered the entire list of custom models here. The GeForce RTX 4090 launches on the 12th of October so stay tuned for more information in the coming days.

