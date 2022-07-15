Menu
Company

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Once Again Pointed Towards An October Launch – AD102 GPU, 16,384 Cores, 24 GB GDDR6X Memory & 450W TGP

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 15, 2022
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card With Flagship AD102 GPU Headed For An October Launch, 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Onboard

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card featuring the flagship AD102 GPU is once again pointed out towards an October launch, this fall.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card With Flagship AD102 GPU Headed For An October Launch, 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Onboard

Back at the start of June, we reported that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card could launch in October. The original plans were to launch it slightly earlier but those changed soon after NVIDIA decided to clear its existing inventory of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards to make room for the new flagships.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Modded & Tested With 20 GB & 12 GB Memory Capacities

Now NVIDIA is trying its best to clear high-end GeForce RTX 30 stock by offering cuts in price and discounted promos through its partners. The company recently slashed the prices for various RTX 30 Founders Edition graphics cards, highlighting the fact that they seriously want to get rid of these cards as soon as possible before the next gen is ready for launch.

Coming back to the GeForce RTX 4090, NVIDIA hasn't set anything in stone yet and we won't use the word 'confirmation' for any launch date yet since those can change weeks ahead of unveil. But Moore's Law is Dead is the fourth source to mention an October launch of the flagship AD102 GPU-based graphics card. Our sources are still confident of the tip they gave us last month and there's also leaker Kopite7kimi who believes that the card will launch in early Q4 (October 2022).

It is also mentioned by MLID that while the card would launch in October, actual volume isn't expected until December so it looks like there might be an early-owner tax on the RTX 4090 and other high-end Ada Lovelace GPU-powered cards that launch in Q4 2022 such as the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070.

According to Greymon55, the AD102 'GeForce RTX 4090' is also expected to launch in October while the other GPUs, the AD103, AD104, and AD106 are said to launch in early 2023. Again, take this all with a pinch of salt.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA Prepping Price Cuts On High-End GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards: 3090 Ti Drops To $1500 US, 3090 To $1300 US, 3080 Ti To $1099 US, 3080 Under $800 US

With that said, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti is also mentioned in the rumor to be a 600W power guzzler but it may launch later. The 3090 Ti was introduced more than a year after the RTX 3090 so the same could happen with the 4090 Ti unless AMD comes up with something fast enough with its own RDNA 3 lineup to warrant the release of a more powerful AD102 part, one that features the full GPU core configuration.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Rumored' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 4090 graphics card is expected to be powered by the top AD102-300 GPU but it is only the 'Ti' variant that will feature the full chip. The GeForce RTX 4090 will utilize a slightly cut-down configuration.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 'Preliminary' Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-350?Ada Lovelace AD102-300?Ampere GA102-350Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~600mm2~600mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores18432161281075210496
TMUs / ROPsTBD / 384TBD / 384336 / 112328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBD / TBDTBD / TBD336 / 84328 / 82
Base ClockTBDTBD1560 MHz1400 MHz
Boost Clock~2800 MHz~2600 MHz1860 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 Compute~103 TFLOPs~90 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBDTBD74 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBDTBD320 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory Speed24.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth1152 GB/s1008 GB/s1008 GB/s936 Gbps
TGP600W450W450W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1999 US?$1499 US?$1999 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2023?October 2022?29th March 202224th September 2020

Products mentioned in this post

RTX 3090
USD 1,279

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order