NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Once Again Pointed Towards An October Launch – AD102 GPU, 16,384 Cores, 24 GB GDDR6X Memory & 450W TGP

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card featuring the flagship AD102 GPU is once again pointed out towards an October launch, this fall.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card With Flagship AD102 GPU Headed For An October Launch, 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Onboard

Back at the start of June, we reported that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card could launch in October. The original plans were to launch it slightly earlier but those changed soon after NVIDIA decided to clear its existing inventory of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards to make room for the new flagships.

Now NVIDIA is trying its best to clear high-end GeForce RTX 30 stock by offering cuts in price and discounted promos through its partners. The company recently slashed the prices for various RTX 30 Founders Edition graphics cards, highlighting the fact that they seriously want to get rid of these cards as soon as possible before the next gen is ready for launch.

Coming back to the GeForce RTX 4090, NVIDIA hasn't set anything in stone yet and we won't use the word 'confirmation' for any launch date yet since those can change weeks ahead of unveil. But Moore's Law is Dead is the fourth source to mention an October launch of the flagship AD102 GPU-based graphics card. Our sources are still confident of the tip they gave us last month and there's also leaker Kopite7kimi who believes that the card will launch in early Q4 (October 2022).

It is also mentioned by MLID that while the card would launch in October, actual volume isn't expected until December so it looks like there might be an early-owner tax on the RTX 4090 and other high-end Ada Lovelace GPU-powered cards that launch in Q4 2022 such as the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070.

According to Greymon55, the AD102 'GeForce RTX 4090' is also expected to launch in October while the other GPUs, the AD103, AD104, and AD106 are said to launch in early 2023. Again, take this all with a pinch of salt.

With that said, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti is also mentioned in the rumor to be a 600W power guzzler but it may launch later. The 3090 Ti was introduced more than a year after the RTX 3090 so the same could happen with the 4090 Ti unless AMD comes up with something fast enough with its own RDNA 3 lineup to warrant the release of a more powerful AD102 part, one that features the full GPU core configuration.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Rumored' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 4090 graphics card is expected to be powered by the top AD102-300 GPU but it is only the 'Ti' variant that will feature the full chip. The GeForce RTX 4090 will utilize a slightly cut-down configuration.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 'Preliminary' Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-350? Ada Lovelace AD102-300? Ampere GA102-350 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size ~600mm2 ~600mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 18432 16128 10752 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBD / 384 TBD / 384 336 / 112 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 336 / 84 328 / 82 Base Clock TBD TBD 1560 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock ~2800 MHz ~2600 MHz 1860 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute ~103 TFLOPs ~90 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBD TBD 74 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBD TBD 320 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 24.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 1152 GB/s 1008 GB/s 1008 GB/s 936 Gbps TGP 600W 450W 450W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $1999 US? $1499 US? $1999 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2023? October 2022? 29th March 2022 24th September 2020