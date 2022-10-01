Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 CUDA Benchmark Shows A 60% Improvement Over The RTX 3090 Ti

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 1, 2022, 03:39 AM EDT
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Graphics Cards Listed In The US By Newegg, Several Models Starting at $1599 US 1

The first non-official benchmark of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card has been leaked in the Geekbench 5 database ahead of its launch.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Showcases Strong 60% CUDA Performance Uplift Over RTX 3090 Ti In Geekbench 5 Benchmark

While NVIDIA has been feeding gamers with DLSS 3 and Ray Tracing performance numbers, there's been little information regarding the rasterization performance of their next-gen parts. Now, we've got the first non-DLSS and non-RT benchmark leak out within the Geekbench 5 CUDA database.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, not knowing if this was a reference Founders Edition or a custom AIB design, was tested on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU platform with 32 GB of DDR5-6000 DRAM. The graphics card offered a maximum reported frequency of around 2.58 GHz. In terms of CUDA performance, the graphics card scored 417713 points. For comparison, the RTX 3090 Ti scores a total of 260,346, and the RTX 3090 scores a total of 238,123 points in the same benchmark. This is a 60% and 75% increase over those graphics cards, respectively.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 offers 60% higher performance than the RTX 3090 Ti, and 75% higher performance than RTX 3090 in Geekbench CUDA benchmark. (Image Credits: Benchlife)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 CUDA (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
Score
0
70722
141444
212166
282888
353610
424332
0
70722
141444
212166
282888
353610
424332
RTX 4090
424.3k
RTX 3090 Ti
260.3k
RTX 3090
238.1k
RTX 3080 Ti
233.2k
RTX 3080
206.4k
RTX 2080 Ti
176.7k

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Official' Specifications - $1599 US Pricing

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used. The clock speeds are rated at up to 2.6 GHz and NVIDIA is claiming over 3 GHz speeds with overclocking which you can read more about here.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 will feature 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 450W. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. Custom models will be offering higher TBP targets.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU officially launches on October 12th, when NVIDIA and custom card partners' designs become available to the public. Proshop is not taking preorders, especially since many GPUs are available.

News Source: Benchleaks

