NVIDIA Allegedly Begins Testing Its Fastest Next-Gen GPU, The AD102, For GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card, Features 24 Gbps GDDR6X Memory

NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 GPU is currently being tested for the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, as reported by Kopite7kimi.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Rumors: Flagship AD102 GPU Enters Test Phase, 24 Gbps GDDR6X Memory Ready

There has been speculation that NVIDIA might go for the GeForce RTX 50 series naming scheme instead of the expected GeForce RTX 40 series branding but it looks like Kopite7kimi has stated NVIDIA's decision to stick to the 40 series naming scheme. Other than that, one big milestone is that NVIDIA may already have started testing and evaluating its flagship Ada Lovelace GPU, the AD102, which will power a series of graphics cards such as the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080.

NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon Graphics Cards Prices Now Less Than 20% Over MSRP, Good For Gamers But Uncertainty Looms The Crypto Segment

Ignore these fanboys, let's turn our attention to GPU.

AD102 has started testing. https://t.co/yziVJE8eFp — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) April 19, 2022

At least now we can call it RTX 4090, and it will use 24Gbps mem chips. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) April 19, 2022

Now we don't know if NVIDIA has moved Ada Lovelace GPUs to mass production yet but that might be happening during the mid of 2022 as hinted previously. So the chips being tested here could be early samples. But if these chips are indeed out in the wild, then we might possibly see some leaks in the coming months. Of course, the performance figures won't look that great at first since these GPUs are yet to get finalized drivers but it might give us an idea of the sort of clock speeds we can expect in final variants.

Another interesting thing that Kopite7kimi states are that NVIDIA is going to use 24 Gbps memory dies on its AD102 GPU. The leaker only mentions it for the RTX 4090 and we know that the 3090 is the only series that got the fastest GDDR6X memory solutions so far. Whether NVIDIA chooses 24 or lower pin speeds for the rest of the lineup is something that remains to be seen. One thing is for sure we will be getting over 1 TB/s memory speeds on consumer gaming graphics cards which are going to give us a 15% boost in bandwidth numbers and that's without accounting for the brand new compression technologies that will be onboard the Ada Lovelace architecture.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Graphics Cards Restocked & Reloaded: Gaming GPU Availability Improves Along With Prices

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace & Ampere GPU Comparison

Ada Lovelace GPU SMs CUDA Cores Top SKU Memory Bus Ampere GPU SMs CUDA Cores Top SKU Memory Bus SM Increase (% Over Ampere) AD102 144 18432 RTX 4090? 384-bit GA102 84 10752 RTX 3090 Ti 384-bit +71% AD103 84 10752 RTX 4070? 256-bit GA103S 60 7680 RTX 3080 Ti 256-bit +40% AD104 60 7680 RTX 4060? 192-bit GA104 48 6144 RTX 3070 Ti 256-bit +25% AD106 36 4608 RTX 4050 Ti? 128-bit GA106 30 3840 RTX 3060 192-bit +20% AD107 24 3072 RTX 4050? 128-bit GA107 20 2560 RTX 3050 128-bit +20%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'AD102 GPU' Graphics Card PCB Design - What We Know

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards equipped with the AD102 GPUs are expected to offer TDPs of up to 600W. That is at least what the current BIOS shipping to board partners is rated at so the rumors about 450-600W TDPs might be true but we haven't yet seen the final figures. The power ratings are usually on the high side during the testing phase so those could be optimized when the cards actually launch. The cards will be outfitted with the PCIe Gen 5 connectors and will ship with a 4 x 8-Pin to 1 x 16-pin adapter to support the huge power draw. The upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti itself will be shipping with a 3 x 8-Pin to 1 x 16-Pin adapter.

The leaked PCB design talked about the memory which will feature 12 solder points on the PCB and all are compatible with Micron's GDDR6X memory. Higher-end cards might go with single-sided and dual-capacity memory since that offers the best power/temperature balance and feature up to 24 GB capacities but at higher speeds (Up To 24 Gbps). As for the mainstream segment, we are likely to see 20 Gbps+ designs but in 8 GB and up to 16 GB flavors which can help reduce power since the power regulation will be dropped to 3 VRMs for the memory.

As for cooling these monster PCBs, Intel is reportedly going to reuse their triple-slot BFGPU design while board partners are going to utilize 3.5 and even quad-slot cooling solutions weighing over 2 kg. Most AIBs might just end up utilizing AIO and Hybrid cooling designs, something that you will be seeing in the RTX 3090 Ti. The cards are expected to feature up to a 28 phase VRM design on the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card so all that extra cooling will be put to good use.

NVIDIA CUDA GPU (RUMORED) Preliminary:

GPU TU102 GA102 AD102 Architecture Turing Ampere Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 12nm NFF Samsung 8nm TSMC 5nm Die Size 754mm2 628mm2 ~600mm2 Graphics Processing Clusters (GPC) 6 7 12 Texture Processing Clusters (TPC) 36 42 72 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) 72 84 144 CUDA Cores 4608 10752 18432 L2 Cache 6 MB 6 MB 96 MB Theoretical TFLOPs 16.1 37.6 ~90 TFLOPs? Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6X GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Capacity 11 GB (2080 Ti) 24 GB (3090) 24 GB (4090?) Flagship SKU RTX 2080 Ti RTX 3090 RTX 4090? TGP 250W 350W 450-850W? Release Sep. 2018 Sept. 20 2H 2022 (TBC)



The NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU family is expected to bring a generational jump similar to Maxwell to Pascal. It is expected to launch in the second half of 2022 but expects supply and pricing to be similar to current cards despite NVIDIA spending billions of dollars to acquire those good good TSMC 5nm wafers.